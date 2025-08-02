Save 56% on tickets for Knowsley Safari Park - the perfect day out during the school holidays | Wowcher

Knowsley Safari Park will keep your kids happy this summer - now just £24

Looking for an unforgettable day out with the family this summer? Don’t miss this roaring deal from Wowcher: Knowsley Safari tickets for two starting from just £24 a massive 56% saving! With availability seven days a week, it's the perfect school holiday adventure for families across the North West and beyond.

Located in Prescot, Merseyside, Knowsley Safari is one of the UK’s top wildlife parks and for good reason. Your adventure begins with the legendary five-mile Safari Drive, a unique opportunity to see over 750 animals from around the world. Watch in awe as majestic lions, mighty rhinos, cheeky baboons, and rare Iberian wolves roam free, all from the comfort and safety of your own vehicle.

The safari experience doesn’t end there. On foot, you can explore the Foot Safari and younger explorers, the outdoor play areas are perfect for burning off energy, while parents can enjoy a coffee break at one of the many cafés and picnic areas.

Facilities & Accessibility

Ample picnic spots, cafés, and gift shops for souvenirs

Fully accessible for wheelchairs and buggies

Free parking and easy to reach from Liverpool, Manchester, and the surrounding areas

Knowsley Safari is open daily from 10AM to 6PM, so whether you’re planning a midweek treat or a weekend outing, this deal fits any schedule.

With tickets for two from just £24, this is a budget-friendly school holiday solution that doesn’t compromise on excitement or quality.

Give your kids something to remember and enjoy a day that’s educational, entertaining, and packed full of wild adventure.

