When I set out to find a new vacuum cleaner, I had a few non-negotiables in mind: it had to be lightweight, easy to use, compact, and yes, visually appealing. Enter the Levoit LVAC-200 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. After using it consistently for a few weeks, I can confidently say it checks all the boxes, and then some.

Out of the box, the Levoit LVAC-200 impressed me with its sleek, modern design. Although it’s labeled as “Grey,” it leans toward a soft white with metallic accents that look right at home in my clean, minimalist kitchen. I’m very particular about appliances clashing with my space, and this vacuum actually adds to the aesthetic rather than detracting from it. It’s discreet enough to be left out without making the room feel cluttered.

One of the biggest surprises was how effortless this vacuum is to use. It's incredibly lightweight and glides smoothly across both hardwood floors and rugs. The cordless design is liberating. I don't have to unplug and replug as I move from room to room, and it easily fits into tight spaces, under furniture, and even in awkward corners.

The suction power is impressive for its size. It picks up everyday messes, crumbs, dust, pet hair without a hitch. I’ve mainly used it in the kitchen and living room, but it performs just as well on bedroom carpets and even stairs. It also converts easily into a handheld unit, which has been great for quick touch-ups on furniture and shelves.

The battery life is more than sufficient for my one-bedroom flat. I usually run it on the standard setting and get a solid 35–40 minutes of cleaning time. Charging is straightforward, and I like that the charging base is compact and doesn’t require a ton of space. I usually tuck it behind a door or in a cabinet when not in use.

Emptying the dustbin is super easy with just one click and you're done. The filter is washable, which is a big bonus for someone like me who tries to minimize waste and avoid constantly buying replacements. So far, maintenance has been minimal and hassle-free.

For £159.99, the Levoit LVAC-200 delivers a lot of value. It’s stylish, functional, and perfectly suited to modern living, especially in smaller homes or apartments. It doesn’t scream “appliance” instead, it quietly fits into your space, ready when you need it, and out of the way when you don’t.

If you're looking for a vacuum cleaner that performs well without being loud both in noise and design this one’s a winner. I genuinely enjoy using it (something I never thought I’d say about vacuuming), and I love how seamlessly it fits into my lifestyle and my home.

