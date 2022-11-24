Black Friday deals 2022 UK LIVE: best discounts on Apple, Pandora
Black Friday officially kicks off tomorrow - Friday, the 25 of November, the day after American thanksgiving. But in the run up to the big day, most heavy hitters in the shopping world have already announced their sales - hoping to encourage shoppers to snap up bargains ahead of the hubbub of the weekend. Be it an oh-so-popular air fryer, an OLED TV, a laptop or Dyson, shops such as Currys, Amazon and AO have slashed prices - with more sales being announced by the minute.
There are discounts to be found on boxed mattresses, Lego sets, beauty, fashion, home appliances, and more - with further price cuts promised over the long weekend.
Overwhelmed? Don’t be. We’re old hands at the Black Friday sales and have extensive experience sniffing out a genuine bargain from a faux one. We’re here to offer guidance on the deals avaliable, so you can spend your money on the items that are worth your hard-earned pounds. There are some dodgy deals out there - we’re staying well clear. But for the impressive sales? Look no further.
Remember - it’s only a good deal if you wanted the product in the first instance, so be reflective ahead of hitting ‘BUY’.
- Set that budget: There will be plenty of tempting Black Friday deals and some heavily discounted by it could still be outside your budget. Set a budget and stick to it
- Consider how you are paying: Credit cards give an extra layer of protection if things go wrong so it could be a good idea to use them to pay for items. But follow the first two steps and pay it off as quickly as possible. Don’t sit in debt if you don’t have to.
- Know your consumer rights: The Consumer Rights Act gives you protection in the first 30 days from the date of purchase. It says goods should be of satisfactory quality, fit to do the job intended, and last a reasonable length of time.
- Look at the big picture: Do you really need that item, or do you just want it? Will you use it regularly enough to warrant the asking price?
- Beauty behemoth Sephora is offering up to 50% off - shop here
- SIMBA SLEEP: up to 60% off boxed mattresses and bedding
- DYSON is offering up to £100 off their bestselling vacuum cleaners and hair styling tools
- APPLE AIRPODS are £14 off at JOHN LEWIS
- PANDORA has 30% off selected jewellery
- Sports superstore NIKE has 25% site-wide
- NINJA has up to £95 it’s amazing cooking appliances
AO.com is offering up to £500 off its OLED TVs, including £200 extra off LG OLED TVs
If the aforementioned LG C2 isn’t your speed, don’t despair - AO.com has a plethora of powerful tellys reduced. We love buying our electrical kit from AO.com because they price match and offer superlative after purchase service, so you know you’re in safe hands.
Our tech expert’s pick of the bunch?
LG OLED55CS6LA OLED 55” Smart 4K Ultra HD OLED TV: WAS: £1,499 NOW: £949 SAVE: £550 (PLUS AN EXTRA £100)
· Dolby Vision IQ adjusts the colour & contrast for you
· Smart TV - catch up, movies & more
· AI Sound Pro chooses the optimal playback mode
· Smart TV connects to Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant
· 4K Ultra HD with upscaling - incredible picture quality
· HDR10 fills images with vivid and lifelike colour
· Smart TV - catch up, movies & more
· Audio source is analysed to provide optimum sound
· a5 Gen5 AI processor optimises clarity and sharpness
A frankly fabulous TV: LG C2 48in 4K OLED smart TV: Was £1,399.99, now £949, Amazon.co.uk
After a spangling, spectacular 48inch OLED TV at a ridiculously good price? Our money is on this, the LG C2 48in - a whopping 32% off. A 2022 model, it’s our favourite TV launch of the year, with great picture quality, Dolby Vision HDR, and Atmos sound. The OLED pizels and image processing make for a crisp, sharply contrasted picture, and the 120Hz variable refresh rate made it a winning choice for our PlayStation loving friends - it offers smooth gameplay and is impressively remarkable. A great set for TV/Movie watchers and gamers alike. SNAP IT UP!
ALL SAINTS have a flat 30% off site wide
Style mavens All Saints have everything you need for party season - at a whopping 30% off. Stock up on cosy cool knits or get your Christmas going out outfits sorted. We’re eyeing up the Amaya Zebra Dress for our office Christmas Party - was£99.00, now £69.30.
Nintendo Switch neon console and ‘Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’ bundle: Was £316.97, now £259.99
If you’re after the original (and best) Nintendo consol the Nintendo Switch, the savings at the Nintendo online store is impressive - a £56.98 saving on a bundle that includes the hottest-selling Nintendo game, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. It’s a great game, offering a plethroa of tracks, characters and karts to play. It comes with a three month subscription, which allows you to play races online with friends and other Switch owners around the world.
Bobbi Brown has 25% off site wide
Want beautiful, glowing, natural looking skin? Bobbi Brown should be your go to brand. The beauty retailer excels at creating products that make you look glowing, lit from within, but blessedly make-up free. They’ve an impressive 25% off sitewide (exclusions apply) - we have our eyes on the Luxury Brush Set (never underestimate the difference a great set of make-up brushes can make to your make-up application) marked down from £82 to a snip at £57.40. Buy here.
Simba hybrid pro mattress, king size: Was £999, now £549.45, Simbasleep.com
The Simba Hybrid Pro mattress is a superlative mattress - our choice for a Black Friday saving. Per our review:
“We won’t beat around the bush here, Simba’s Hybrid Pro mattress is supremely comfy. As in, risk a danger-sit during the day and there’s a chance you’ll stay there for some time. Not ideal for productivity (particularly when so many of us are still working from home), but an absolute dream come sleep time.
It features a combo of foam and Titanium Aerocoil Spring-Comfort layers which, although make for quite a heavy mattress (you might need an extra pair of hands to carry it through your home), provides enhanced airflow and that hug feeling you get from a good quality mattress. Plus, a 100% natural wool top layer aids with temperature regulation, though if you run hot it might still be a little on the warm side.
The Hybrid Pro has a firm feel about it, so it’s a popular choice for those who experience back pain and individuals who require more support, and there’s absolutely no motion transfer, so you can snooze soundly even if your partner moves a lot during the night. Its biggest downfall, we think, is the strong, chemical smell it emits upon first opening.
This is fairly normal for a foam mattress, but we found the odor of the Hybrid Pro to be strong for the first two nights. It fades over time, and after a few days we found the smell to have gone.
Happily, Simba offers a 200-night trial, during which time you’re welcome to change your mind and return your mattress, and the Hybrid Pro comes with a 10-year guarantee, so if anything goes wrong you can have it replaced for free.
Delivery is speedy – three business days – and we appreciated the cutting tool provided to assist with unpacking.”
Simba has excellent deals on all of it’s bedding, mattresses and bundles, with up to 60% site wide.
A great deal on a fridge freezer from Haier: Haier HB16WSNAA 60/40 Total No Frost Fridge Freezer
A whopping £120 off this flash little number from reliable brand Haier - a no frost fridge freezer we love. If you’re after an energy efficient, high spec number, this will do you proud. · 444 litre capacity - holds 24 bags of food shopping
· Clever tech stops ice build-ups in the fridge & freezer
· Special compartment is ideal for meat, fish and dairy
· Specially designed freezer drawers give easy access
· Narrow width - 70cm
GYMSHARK is offering up to 60% off it’s gym gear
Love Gymshark kit, keen to pay less for it? The popular British activewear brand is discounting many of its bestselling items, with prices reduced by up to 60%. You don’t have to wait until Friday though - the Gymshark sale is now live, with favourites heavily reduced in the Vital, Adapt, and Flex ranges.
It’s the ideal time to stock up on bestselling Adapt leggings (a cool £16.50, down from £55!), sports bras and crop tops. But don’t worry if you’re overwhelmed - we’ve found the best deals for you here.
Deals from Currys
The electronics retailer never fails to come to the party for Black Friday, and this year they’ve arrived early with gifts in tow::
- PHILIPS 43PUS8807/12 43” Smart 4K Ultra HD HDR LED TV (was £599, now £519)
- SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 (was £139, now £79)
- HAIER HSR5918DIMP American-Style Fridge Freezer (was £1,499, now £999)
- BEKO RecycledTub WTK104121W 10 kg 1400 Spin Washing Machine (was £369, now £279)
- GARMIN fenix 6 Pro - Black, 47 mm (was £299, now £449)
- TEFAL ActiFry Genius XL AH960840 Air Fryer (was £249, now £149)