Liverpool FC and Nike have unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2022/23 season.

Described as a “bold, no-nonsense design”, the all red shirt is said to “reflect the mentality of its people, a mentality that makes Liverpool unique”.

The club have also announced that jersey prices will be frozen from this season with the new kit being sustainably made, with on-pitch and replica jerseys constructed with 100 per cent recycled polyester fabric - which is made from recycled plastic bottles.

The club released a video to launch the new kit on Thursday, May 5.

It features first team players Jordan Henderson, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Curtis Jones, Luis Diaz, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Ibrahima Konate as well as head coach Jurgen Klopp.

LFC Women are also represented in the video by stars including Missy Bo Kearns, Taylor Hinds and Leighanne Robe.

The video also includes musician Kieo (Boss Nights) and Liverpool boxer Natasha Jonas, with Liverpool band Stone supplying the soundtrack.

What’s new about the 2022/23 home kit?

The all-red home shirt features intricate YNWA detailing on the sleeve cuff, which the club says represents “the resilient bond between the fans and the club.”

In the official kit release statement on their club website, it also explained the changes to the way the new shirt will pay tribute to the victims of the 1989 Hillsborough disaster, saying: “On the reverse of the jersey, the 97 emblem encased by the Eternal Flames sits proudly at the nape of the neck in memory of the children, women and men who lost their lives in the Hillsborough tragedy.

“The change from 96 to 97 is in recognition of Andrew Stanley Devine, the 97th person unlawfully killed as a result of the Hillsborough disaster.”

Further changes have been made, with the statement adding: “The club has introduced a new LFC name and number style for the back of shirt, which also takes inspiration from the city, with a contemporary take on Liverpool’s historic street signs.

“The product is printed with water-based inks as a more sustainable option and will be worn for cup competitions and friendlies.”

When does the new Liverpool kit go on sale and where can I buy it?

As per the official Liverpool FC website, the new home kit will be available in men’s, women’s and junior sizes, and in a match and stadium version.

Jerseys can also be personalised with Premier League name and number or Women’s Super League name and number. The Women’s Super League patch will be available in June when a new design is revealed.

As with previous seasons, the club is offering a 10 per cent discount off the price of the home shirt to all LFC Official Members and season ticket holders.

This is also available for UK key workers via Blue Light and Network. More information on eligibility and how to redeem the discount can be found here.

The Reds’ 2022-23 home training and lifestyle collection will be launched with the kit on Thursday May 19. The home goalkeeper kit will be available later in May, with more details to follow.