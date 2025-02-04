Morrisons woos romantics with Valentine’s cards, gifts and a romantic meal deal for two
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
Forget strolling round all the different shops to get all your Valentine’s Day essentials because Morrisons has it all, according to the supermarket giant. Morrisons wants to corner the Valentine’s Day market this year by putting all the essentials under one roof. We take a look at their cards, flowers, gifts, chocolates, wine and meal deals to test the claims.
Cards and Flowers
You can get cute Valentine’s Day cards for less than one pound at Morrisons. The perfect way to say ‘I love you’ without having to say a word. They also have a huge selection of flowers from a single stem Valentine's Single Artificial Red Rose £1 to entire Pastel Roses Flowers Bouquet £10. They also have a beautiful Bouquet of 12 Red Roses for just £25. You really don’t need to blow the budget to make your special someone smile.
Valentine’s Day Dine in for two Meal Deal
Going out for a meal on Valentine’s Day is so overrated and restaurants can be so expensive. Staying in is the new going out and Morrisons has a huge selection of tasty treats in their Valentine’s Day Dine in for Two Meal Deal.
Simply choose 1 Starter, 1 Main, 1 Side, 1 Dessert and 1 Drink for £15 (More Card Exclusive Price) and enjoy a romantic meal at home. All you need to decide is which items to choose from the delicious selection below;
Starter
- The Best Bloody Mary Prawn Cocktails £6
- The Best Valentine’s Soft Set Scotch Eggs (2-pack) £4.50
- The Best Goat’s Cheese, Vintage Cheddar & Caramelised Onion Tart £4.50
Mains
- The Best 30-Day Matured Rump Steaks with Butters £10
- The Best Chicken in Mushroom & Prosecco Sauce £8
- Mushroom, Spinach & Pine Nut Wellington (x2) £6
Sides
- The Best Roast Baby New Potatoes £3
- The Best Roasted Chantenay Carrots with Acacia Honey Butter £3
Desserts
- Melt in The Middle Pudding £3.50
- The Best Raspberry & Vanilla Heart-Shaped Panna Cotta £3.75
Drink
- The Best Prosecco £8
- The Best Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon £10
- Kylie Minogue Alcohol-Free Sparkling Rosé £6
To see all the available options, including vegan options, click here. This deal is only available for More Card holders, so if you don’t have one yet, it’s worth signing up. Click here for details. The meal deal will be available in-store and online from 10th-15th February.
Gifts, Chocolates and Drinks
Don’t forget to treat your loved one to a special gift like a cute cuddly elephant, a box of their favourite chocolates and some wine or prosecco to really make their day. Morrisons has done all the hard work for you so pop in store or shop all their Valentine’s Day treats online.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about celebrities, fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.