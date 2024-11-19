M&S unveils Percy Pig advent calendar and Christmas gift guide for kids

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

M&S has launched a new Percy Pig advent calendar alongside its festive gift guide for children.

Back by popular demand, the Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar giant plush toys are also available.

The Percy Pig and Colin the Caterpillar plush toys are now available | M&S

The new Percy and Colin the Caterpillar advent calendars are now in stores and available to order on Ocado, promising the ultimate festive finale on Christmas Day.

The gifts for kids include everything from science sets and craft kits to cuddly toys and fun board games.

Or colourful, glittery or light-up footwear from the Christmas gifts for girls selection is bound to raise a smile when it’s unboxed.

