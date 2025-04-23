Looking for the perfect outfit for a wedding or the races? Look no further than the M&S Polka dot dress | M&S

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

It’s starting to look like polka dots will be the trend taking over our summer wardrobes.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The polka dot dress is going to be a major trend this summer. Loved by celebrities including Catherine, Princess of Wales, Amal Clooney, and Gwyneth Paltrow who have all be spotted waring variations of the classic polka dot dress.

The pattern's versatility, timeless appeal, and ability to adapt to different styles and occasions make it a fashion staple. It is a playful yet sophisticated print that can be worn in both casual and formal settings, making it a popular choice for many wardrobe needs.

The new M&S Polka Dot Dress is perfect if you've been looking for a flattering dress to wear to a special occasion this summer.

M&S Lyocell Rich Polka Dot Sweetheart Neckline Maxi Waisted Dress £79 | M&S

This regular fit maxi dress features a Bardot neckline and ruching on the bodice, creating an elegant silhouette for warmer days. The dropped waist and comfortable lining offer a flattering fit, and the polka dot design adds a stylish touch.

One shopper wrote a review which read: “Stunning dress looks amazing on and the fabric is lovely quality and drapes beautifully but size up. I normally wear an 8 but couldn’t zip the top of the bodice and had to exchange for a 10. I’m 5 ft 9 and the long length is perfect.”

Another customer added that the dress was “Nice” but also had an issue with the sizing explaining that even though they are usually a size 8 in M&S they “really struggled to get the 8 zipped up.”

The Pure Cotton Polka Dot Midaxi Cami Dress £45 and the Pink Satin Polka Dot Bardot Mini Dress £79 are both colourful options that would be perfect for a special occasion. Proving this is a design you will be seeing more of this summer.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With the energy price cap rising again this April, many households across the UK are bracing for higher costs. But a free online tool called Switcheroo could help you cut your bills within minutes. It compares live energy deals from trusted suppliers including British Gas, EDF, E.ON and Octopus – and only shows options that are actually cheaper than your current tariff. No sales calls, no pressure, and no fee to use it.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

On average, users save around £388 a year just by switching to a better rate. With more price changes expected in the coming months, it’s a good time to check if you’re overpaying.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now