This garden-ready parasol from Outsunny adds shade and solar sparkle - and Wowcher’s fast delivery means it could be with you within 48 hours.

Looking to upgrade your garden setup before the next sunny spell? This sleek Outsunny Parasol with Tilt and Solar-Powered LED Lights is one of the fastest ways to do it - and with Wowcher’s speedy delivery promise, you won’t be left waiting long. A 48-hour delivery option is available, so you could be relaxing under it as soon as tomorrow.

Outsunny has become one of the UK’s fastest-growing names in garden furniture, known for smart, stylish and durable outdoor gear. This parasol is no exception – the steel frame holds firm even in breezy conditions, the tilt mechanism offers adjustable shade throughout the day, and the solar-powered LEDs bring a soft ambient glow after sunset.

You can shop the full deal on Wowcher here, where it’s available for £57.12 for VIP members or £67.20 for non-members, with delivery from £8.

You’ll get a generous canopy made from premium polyester fabric that not only looks smart but holds its colour through the summer sun. The tilt function is simple to operate, so you can angle the parasol throughout the day for maximum protection - ideal if you’re hosting, reading or enjoying a lazy afternoon outdoors. The LEDs are powered entirely by the sun, with no fiddly wiring or plugs needed, and offer multiple colour settings for a custom glow in the evenings.

Unlike bulkier gazebos or fixed awnings, this parasol is easy to move and set up, making it perfect for patios, lawns or even taking to the beach. It’s both functional and atmospheric - and with Outsunny’s growing reputation for reliable, affordable garden gear, it’s a summer buy that’s likely to earn its keep for years to come.