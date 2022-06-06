The band behind hits such as High Hopes and I Write Sins not Tragedies will perform four UK tour dates in support of their new music

Indie band Panic! at the Disco have delighted fans by announcing their first new music in four years - and a tour.

The band’s 11-date tour has been announced in support of their upcoming album, Viva Las Vengeance, which is due for release on Friday 19 August 2022.

Of the 11 dates planned as part of the Viva Las Vengeance UK and Europe tour, which will all take place in 2023, four of them will be in the UK and seven will be in Europe.

This is everything you need to know about the tour, including the full tour dates and how to get tickets.

Where will Panic! at the Disco perform in the UK?

The band will visit Glasgow, Birmingham, London and Manchester throughout March 2023 on their Viva Las Vengeance UK and Europe tour.

Here are the full UK tour dates:

3 March 2023 – Glasgow, OVO Hydro

4 March 2023 – Birmingham, Utilita Arena

6 March 2023 – London, O2 Arena

10 March 2023 – Manchester, AO Arena

Where else are Panic! at the Disco playing?

Panic! At the Disco are also playing seven European dates earlier in 2023 as part of their tour.

They are:

20 February 2023 – Vienna, Wiener Stadthalle

21 February 2023 – Munich, Olympiahalle

23 February 2023 – Hamburg, Barclays Arena

24 February 2023 – Cologne, Lanxess Arena

25 February 2023 – Rotterdam, Rotterdam Ahoy

28 February 2023 – Antwerp, Sportpaleis

1 March 2023 – Paris, Accorhotels Arena

How do I get Panic! at the Disco tickets, and is there a presale?

Tickets to the UK dates of the Viva Las Vengeance UK and Europe tour are on sale at 10am on Friday 10 June.

They can be purchased via Ticketmaster , and the price of these tickets will be announced then.

Tickets to the European tour dates are available to buy now and can also be purchased via LiveNation .

A presale for tickets is taking place for fans who pre-order Viva Las Vengeance from the official store .

You’ll need to buy the album before 3pm on Tuesday 7 June via the site to receive early access to tickets.

You will then receive all the information about how to access the presale via email.

The band has confirmed that £1 from each ticket sale will go to their Highest Hopes Foundation.

The foundation supports organisations that advocate support for human rights for all people and communities subject to discrimination or abuse on the basis of gender, race, religion, sexual orientation and gender identity.

You can find out more on the High Hopes Foundation website .

What is the Panic! at the Disco tour set list?

A set list for the Panic! at the Disco tour has not yet been announced, but as the tour is in support of their new album we expect fans will hear the full track list from it.

The full tracklist for Viva Las Vengeance is:

Viva Las Vengeance

Middle of a Break-Up

Don’t Let the Light Go Out

Local God

Star Spangled Banger

God Killed Rock and Roll

Say it Louder

Sugar Soaker

Something about Maggie

Sad Clown

All By Yourself

Do It To Death

We suspect that the band’s biggest hits will also be performed during the tour, including High Hopes, I Write Sins Not Tragedies, Into The Unknown and Victorious.

What do we know about the new Panic! at the Disco album?

Viva Las Vengeance will be Brendon Urie’s third solo album as Panic! At The Disco.

The band first teased new music with a cryptic video on their Instagram page in May. The video excited fans as it was their first post in 18 months.

They followed this up earlier this month with a snippet of a song and a post with the caption, “Almost time, can you feel it?”.

Urie then confirmed in another post on Wednesday 1 June that the lead single and upcoming album are entitled Viva Las Vengeance.

The post read: “Welcome to Viva Las Vengeance. This is the tale about growing up in Las Vegas. It’s about love, fame, burnout and everything that happens in between.”

Speaking about the album Urie said: “Viva Las Vengeance is a look back at who I was 17 years ago and who I am now with the fondness I didn’t have before.

“I didn’t realise I was making an album and there was something about the tape machine that kept me honest.”

The new song and album marks the first new music from Panic! At The Disco since the 2018 release of their album Pray For The Wicked, which featured the record-breaking single High Hopes.

How can I buy the new Panic! at the Disco album?

Panic! at the Disco’s new album Viva Las Vengeance will be released on Friday 10 June 2022.

You can buy it as MP3 format, CD or Vinyl, with prices ranging between £8.99 and £27.99.

You can pre-order the album via Amazon now.

Who are Panic! at the Disco?

Panic! at the Disco is now the solo project of American musician Brendon Urie.

It was originally a pop rock indiw band from Las Vegas, Nevada, formed in 2004 by childhood friends Urie, Ryan Ross, Spencer Smith, and Brent Wilson.

The band recorded and released their debut studio album, A Fever You Can’t Sweat Out (2005), which was made popular by the single I Write Sins Not Tragedies.

In 2006, founding bassist Brent Wilson was fired from the band during an extensive world tour and subsequently replaced by Jon Walker.

The band’s second album, Pretty. Odd. (2008), marked a significant departure from the sound of the band’s debut.

Ross and Walker, who favoured the band’s new direction, departed because Urie and Smith wanted to make further changes to the band’s style.

Continuing as a duo, Urie and Smith released a new single called New Perspective, and recruited bassist Dallon Weekes and guitarist Ian Crawford as touring musicians for live performances.

Weekes was later inducted into the band’s lineup as a full-time member in 2010. The band’s third studio album, Vices & Virtues (2011), was recorded solely by Urie and Smith in 2010.

Crawford left the band once the tour cycle for Vices & Virtues ended in 2012.

As a three-piece, Urie, Smith, and Weekes recorded and released the band’s fourth studio album, Too Weird to Live, Too Rare to Die! (2013).

Prior to the release of the album, Smith unofficially left the band due to health and drug-related issues, leaving Urie and Weekes as the remaining members.

The duo recruited guitarist Kenneth Harris and drummer Dan Pawlovich as touring musicians for live performances.

In 2015, Smith officially left the band after not performing with them for two years.

Shortly afterwards, Weekes reverted to being a touring member once again and the band became Urie’s solo project.

The band’s fifth studio album, Death of a Bachelor (2016), followed.

In December 2017, Weekes officially announced his departure from the band, and the following June the band’s sixth studio album, Pray for the Wicked (2018), was released.

Panic! at the Disco’s seventh studio album, Viva Las Vengeance (2022), is set to be released on Friday August 19, 2022.