The Candy singer will perform five dates in England and two in Scotland later in May

Paolo Nutini will perform his first English dates in seven years in May 2022.

Scottish singer, songwriter Paolo Nutini has surprised fans by announcing his first English tour dates in seven years.

People won’t have to wait long to see the New Shoes singer on stage either, as the gigs begin this weekend.

The announcement comes just weeks after Nutini said he would be performing in Northern Ireland and Bristol later this summer.

So, when and where is Paolo Nutini performing, and how can you get tickets? Here’s what you need to know.

Where and when will Paolo Nutini perform in England?

The seven gig tour begins on Saturday 14 May with a show at Sheffield’s iconic, but now under threat, music venue Leadmill.

Earlier this year, the team behind the venue said that it would be closing next year due to its landlord issuing a notice of eviction.

Since then, they have launched an official #WeCantLoseLeadmill petition opposing the eviction.

Nutini will then head to London, with four gigs at the capital’s legendary 100 Club on 16, 17, 19 and 20 May.

Where else is Paolo Nutuni playing?

The Paisley-born star will finish his self titled tour in his native Scotland, with a pair of gigs at the Corran Halls venue in Oban on 27 and 28 May.

He will also be performing at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre at Bristol Harbourside on Thursday 23 June 2022.

He will then travel to Italy for eight performances between 15 July 2022 and 27 July 2022, before returning to the UK for a performance at Belfast’s Custom House Square on Thursday 25 August 2022.

The full Italian tour dates can be found on the official Paolo Nutini website .

Nutini is also among the line-up announced to play this year’s Victorious Festival in August.

This will not be the only festival he will play at this summer either. He will headline the main stage at this year’s TRNSMT Festival at Glasgow Green on 8 July.

How do I get Paolo Nutini tickets?

Tickets for Nutuni’s newly announced seven tour dates in England and Scotland will go on sale on Ticketmaster on Tuesday 10 May at 9am.

Tickets for the Belfast and Bristol gigs are available to buy via Ticketmaster now.

Tickets for all the Italian tour dates are also available to buy via Ticketmaster now.

Tickets for the Victorious Festival are available to buy now via the Victorious Festival website .

Tickets for TRNSMT Festival are available to buy now, also via Ticketmaster .

Who will support Paolo Nutini?

No further details about who will support Paolo Nutini on any of his performance dates have been announced.

The promotional poster for his Canons Marsh Amphitheatre date says he will be supported by “special guests”.

Who is Paolo Nutini?

Paolo Nutuni is a 35-year-old Scottish singer, songwriter.

His debut album, These Streets , was released in 2006 and peaked at number three on the UK Albums Chart.

Three years later, he released his second album, Sunny Side Up , which debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart.

Both albums have been certified quintuple platinum by the British Phonographic Industry (BPI).

It was then another five years later before he released his third studio album, Caustic Love , in 2014.

This also debuted at number one on the UK Album Charts and was certified platinum by the BPI.

Nutini has been nominated for three BRIT Awards in his career, and has also won other accolades.

He is most well-known for songs such as Candy, Last Request, New Shoes and Iron Sky.