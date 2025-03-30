My honest review of the MYKI LED Face Mask - Are they really worth the luxury price tag? | MYKI LED Face Mask

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

LED Face Masks are everywhere right now but do they work and are they worth spending all your money on?

It seems like all the A-Listers are using LED Face Masks to give rejuvenate their skin and get that glow. But with a hefty price tag I wanted to test it out to see if it’s really worth the splurge.

As a beauty expert I have tried and tested a lot of trending devices that promise to turn back the clock and give you amazing skincare results. After recently trying the MYKI LED Face Mask I can say I can actually see what all the fuss is about.

The MYKI mask advanced LED light therapy £199 , effectively targets various skin concerns with different light settings. Compared to other LED devices, it delivers impressive results. LED light therapy is scientifically proven to address issues like acne, pigmentation, fine lines, and skin texture, making this mask a top choice for those seeking results-driven skincare.

According to the beauty brands website the MYKI Beauty LED Face Mask uses four wavelengths of light to help support your skin: 460nm blue light, 590nm yellow light, 633nm red light and 830nm of near infra-red light. These wavelengths have been shown in clinical studies to stimulate collagen and elastin production cells and to improve blood flow.

The mask's lightweight design makes it incredibly comfortable and easy to wear. The soft silicone material gently contours to my face, ensuring a secure and comfortable fit that doesn't slip, even when I'm cleaning, reading, or relaxing.

The red light stimulates collagen production and reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, while the blue light targets bacteria, which helps with my acne-prone skin.

I’ve found that using it consistently for the recommended 6-8 weeks has given me noticeable results in my skin’s texture and radiance. My skin looks brighter, smoother, and more hydrated—a huge win for me and anyone over 30 looking to maintain that youthful glow.

I’ve noticed my skin has improved, and my complexion is more even, which is exactly what I was hoping for. The MYKI LED Face Mask , currently on sale for just £199 (rrp £279) I highly recommend adding this device to your skincare routine.

By incorporating tithe LED Face Mask into your skincare routine, you can save both time and money. This is an essential beauty device for anyone looking to enhance their beauty regimen.

