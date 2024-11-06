Shark Black Friday deals: Savings of up to £100 have gone live online
The Black Friday season is in full swing, and it's a great time of year to invest in new household appliances.
The day itself isn't until November 29, but already the big brands and retailers are dropping some very tempting deals, and among those is Shark.
Known for its quality vacuum cleaning tech, from conventional wired uprights to cutting-edge cordless cleaners, it's the go-to brand for many people.
Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty System: Was £349.99, now £249.99 - see the deal here
Shark Matrix Plus 2-in-1 Robot Vacuum & Mop: Was £399.99, now £299.99 - see the deal here
Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away, Pet Model: Was £269.99, now £169.99 - see the deal here
Shark Deluxe Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Vacuum with Flexology: Was £279.99, now £169.99 - see the deal here
And the savings this year are huge, with up to £100 off some of the most popular products.
The biggest discounts look to be dropping on the brand's latest smart tech, such as the Cordless Stick Vacuum with Auto Empty System, which is now £249.99 - down from £349.99.
There's also £100 off Shark's robot vacuum cleaner, the Matrix Plus, which is down to £299.99 instead of £399.99.
Even more tempting is the Shark Deluxe Black Anti Hair Wrap Upright Vacuum Cleaner with Lift-Away - it's perfect for pets, and it's now just £169.99, down from £269.99. That's such a bargain for a top-spec upright vacuum.
Or, if you'd rather have a cordless cleaner, there's a £90 saving off the Shark Deluxe Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Pet Vacuum Cleaner, down to £169.99 from £279.99.
We will be updating this page regularly as new deals arise, or if we spot deals from other retailers, so keep checking in.