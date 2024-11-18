Shark Black Friday: This eBay discount code unlocks huge savings

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We've found huge savings on vacuums and hair styling products in the eBay Shark store ahead of Black Friday

The official Shark store on eBay is always a good place to look for a bargain - but with Black Friday looming large on the horizon, the savings are even more significant.

The well-known website acts as a merchant for some of the biggest brands, and in many cases, the eBay stores are used to offload stock that isn't sold directly on the websites.

In the case of Shark, eBay offers a platform for the brand's refurbished stock. This means Shark can sell professionally refurbished items as long as it meets eBay's strict criteria.

At a glance: How to save money on refurbished Shark products Click here to visit the Shark store on eBay Once you’ve found the product, add the code SHARKBF25 at the checkout The NZ690UK Shark Corded Upright Vacuum is down to £99.04 The IZ300UKT Shark Cordless Stick Vacuum drops to just £120.41 You can pick up the Shark FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer for £141.79 And the Shark SpeedStyle 5-in-1 Hair Dryer drops to just £84.79

For example, for an item to be sold as "certified refurbished", it must be 100% functional and sold with a one-year guarantee. And it must also be sold with free delivery.

There are also grades to follow, with "certified" meaning it’s basically as good as new, and "excellent" suggesting there will be barely any signs of previous use.

"Very good" and "good" graded items may show signs of wear, but nothing that will affect the product's function. And in all cases, the products may not come in original packaging.

This means that buying refurbished items is risk-free, and the savings can be huge. For instance, one of Shark's corded upright vacuums, the NZ690UK, normally costs £299, but as a good refurbished model it's down to £139. And that's before you take away the Black Friday discount, by using the code SHARKBF25 at the checkout. That brings it down to £99.04.

There are other deals, too. A top-spec cordless stick vacuum, the IZ300UKT as good refurbished is priced at £169, and that's now down to £120.41 using the coupon.

And it's not just vacuums. You can also pick up Shark's FlexStyle 5-in-1 Air Styler & Hair Dryer, normally £299.99 for just £141.79 if you add the discount code.

Or the Shark SpeedStyle 5-in-1 Hair Dryer, which normally costs £179.99, is just £84.79. In the case of both hair styling devices, they're certified refurbished, so they'll look like new.

All buyers of refurbished items, regardless of their condition, are backed up by the robust eBay buyer protection system.

To see more Black Friday Shark products in the Shark store, click here.