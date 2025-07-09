Samsung

We’ve found three of the best small TV deals you can buy in the Amazon Prime Day sale

We have scoured the Amazon Prime Day sales for the best small TV deals and found three brilliant discounts that offer good value for money.

Amazon’s big summer sale includes big discounts on TVs from reputable sellers including Samsung, LG and Hisense and we have picked one from each brand in the small TV category that are genuinely good deals.

Samsung’s best TV deal for the smaller 32-inch category is impressive. It is selling an LED smart TV for just £169.99, down from £229.99. The Samsung option is packed full of technology designed to give users a better experience. It includes Contrast Enhancer, Ultra Clean View & Purcolour Image Technology Built-In to deliver a better picture.

Samsung is one of the top TV brands on the market and you pay a little extra for the quality of the set. However, a better deal can be found with another major TV brand.

Hisense is selling a 32-inch TV for £159.99, which is £10 cheaper than the Samsung model. It also offers QLED quality, which is the best value for a QLED TV we can find in the sale.

The Hisense option also comes with plenty of technology including Quantum Dot Colour, Natural Enhancer, HDR & HLG-Dolby Atoms for better picture and sound quality.

The deal is the best for a small TV in the Amazon sale, getting you a QLED TV for at least £50 cheaper than most of the rival options.

Those looking for a slightly larger TV can get a 43-inch LG smart TV for just £179.99 in the Amazon Prime Day sale. The TV only offers LED but is a modern smart TV with a good brand name. It is the best cheap deal for a 43-inch TV we have found in the Amazon sale so far.