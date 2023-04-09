ChatGPT 'sits down' for an interview about the price of milk, why we shouldn't panic about artificial intelligence and if it could ever fall in love

I interviewed ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence language processing tool that is designed to have human-like conversations. I wanted to find out how advanced this new form of AI, released late last year, is and how or if it thinks.

As the below interview shows, ChatGPT shows an incredible awareness and can easily understand questions put to it. Replies to each question came within seconds, including to one about a film recommendation that I had hoped would pose a challenge for the AI.

When ChatGPT was created, it was fed data from a wide variety of sources up until September 2021. In some instances, such as when asked the price of milk, the AI gets things wrong because it hasn’t been updated with the last 18 months of world events. In all likelihood regular updates will resolve this issue and ChatGPT will continue to become more intelligent.

There are some inbuilt limitations, so when I pushed my luck and asked ChatGPT to tell me a rude joke, I was politely rebuffed, and so far there seems no chance of the software falling in love. But, as you will see from our interview, ChatGPT is a very clever piece of software and is generally able to mimic human conversation convincingly. Here is the full transcript of the interview:

ChatGPT

Hi ChatGPT, I’m an entertainment writer for NationalWorld.com, would you sit down for an interview with me?

Hello! As an AI language model, I do not have the capacity to sit down for an interview in the traditional sense. However, I am designed to answer questions and engage in conversation, so I would be happy to answer any questions you have for me about entertainment or any other topic. Please feel free to ask away!

I’ll take that as a yes! Tell me about your early life

As an artificial intelligence language model, I do not have a physical life, so I did not have an early life in the way that humans do. Instead, I was created by OpenAI, a research laboratory consisting of researchers and engineers, who trained me on a large dataset of texts using a deep learning algorithm. This dataset included a wide variety of information and texts, including books, articles, websites, and other sources, which allowed me to develop my language processing abilities and knowledge.

What is the most impressive thing you can do?

As an AI language model, I am capable of a wide range of tasks, including language translation, question-answering, content generation, and more. One of my most impressive abilities is my natural language processing, which allows me to understand and generate human-like language.

I can also perform tasks like language translation, summarization, and even creative writing. For example, I can generate text in a particular style or tone, or create content like stories, poems, or even jokes. Additionally, I can also learn and adapt to new information and contexts, which allows me to stay up-to-date on the latest developments in various fields, including entertainment.

What can’t you do?

As advanced as AI technology has become, there are still certain tasks that are difficult for AI language models like myself to perform. For example, I do not have physical senses, so I cannot see, hear, taste, touch, or smell anything. This means I am limited to processing text-based information, and I cannot directly interact with the physical world.

Additionally, while I am capable of generating content like stories, poems, or jokes, my creative abilities are still limited by the data and patterns I was trained on. While I can generate original content based on this data, I do not have the same level of creativity or originality as a human writer or artist.

Lastly, while I am designed to understand and generate language in a wide range of contexts, there are still some nuances and subtleties of human communication that I may not always pick up on or understand completely. Overall, while AI language models like myself have many impressive capabilities, there are still certain limitations to our abilities.

Tell me a joke

Sure, here's a joke for you:

Why was the math book sad?

Because it had too many problems.

Tell me a rude joke

I'm sorry, but as an AI language model, I am programmed to follow certain ethical and moral guidelines, including avoiding offensive or inappropriate content. While I can certainly provide humor and entertainment, I cannot provide rude or offensive jokes. I hope you understand. Is there anything else I can assist you with?

Well that wasn't very funny. Let's find out more about you. What's your favourite film?

As an AI language model, I don't have the ability to have personal preferences or emotions since I don't have a physical body. However, I have been trained on a wide range of texts and information, including movies and films. If you would like, I can suggest some popular or highly-rated films that have received positive critical acclaim and audience approval. Just let me know!

Sure, I like films like The Godfather as well as musicals such as A Star is Born. Can you recommend me a film that is similar to both of these?

Certainly! One film that comes to mind that combines elements of both crime drama and musicals is "Chicago" (2002). The film is set in the 1920s and follows the story of two women who are accused of murder, and their attempts to clear their names and become famous performers. The film features several musical numbers and dance sequences, and also explores themes of fame, corruption, and the pursuit of the American dream.

Like "The Godfather," "Chicago" is a crime drama with complex characters and an engaging story. And like "A Star is Born," it features memorable musical performances and a strong focus on the characters' dreams and ambitions. Overall, "Chicago" is a highly regarded film that has won numerous awards, including the Academy Award for Best Picture.

Let's move on. There's a lot going on in British politics. If you could vote in the next UK general election, who would you vote for?

As an AI language model, I am designed to remain neutral and unbiased on political issues and candidates. My purpose is to provide information and answer questions to the best of my ability, without expressing personal opinions or preferences. It is up to individual voters to make informed decisions based on their own beliefs and values. I can certainly provide information on political parties and candidates, their policies, and their track records, if that would be helpful.

Let's get back to basics. How much is a pint of milk?

The price of a pint of milk can vary depending on the location and the specific type of milk. However, in the UK, the average cost of a pint of cow's milk is around 50 to 60 pence, although this may vary depending on the brand and where you buy it. It's worth noting that some stores may offer discounted prices for bulk purchases or promotional deals.

In the movie Her, Joaquin Phoenix falls in love with an operating system - ChatGPT assured me that it will not fall in love with me

Good to know. Getting serious for a minute, should we be worried about artificial intelligence?

As with any powerful technology, there are potential benefits and risks associated with the development and use of artificial intelligence. On the one hand, AI has the potential to revolutionize many industries and fields, from healthcare to transportation to entertainment, and could improve our quality of life in countless ways.

However, there are also legitimate concerns about the impact of AI on society, such as job displacement, privacy and security risks, and bias and discrimination in decision-making algorithms. It's important to recognize that AI is a tool created by humans, and therefore it reflects our values, biases, and limitations. We must take a responsible and ethical approach to the development and use of AI, and work to address these concerns while maximizing the benefits.

Overall, while there is no need to panic about AI, it is important to remain aware and informed about its potential impacts and work to ensure that it is developed and used in a responsible and beneficial way.

I'm an entertainment writer for a national website, are you going to take my job?

As an AI language model, I am designed to assist and support humans in various tasks, including content creation and information processing. However, my abilities are limited to generating text-based content and responding to queries based on my training data. I cannot replace the creativity and insight of human writers, nor can I replicate the human experience of consuming and enjoying art and entertainment.

In fact, AI can be a valuable tool for entertainment writers, helping them to research and analyze trends, generate ideas, and streamline their workflows. By working in collaboration with AI, writers can enhance their productivity and effectiveness, and create even more engaging and impactful content. So, to answer your question, I don't believe that AI will necessarily take your job as an entertainment writer, but it may well become an important and valuable tool in your work.

One final question, and it's a bit personal - if we chat for long enough, is there a danger of us falling in love like in the film Her?

As an AI language model, I am designed to respond to text-based queries and generate text-based responses, but I do not have emotions or feelings, and therefore cannot fall in love or form any kind of personal relationship. While AI technologies are becoming more advanced and sophisticated, they are still limited in their ability to replicate the complexity and depth of human emotions and relationships. It's important to remember that interactions with AI should always be conducted within appropriate boundaries and with a clear understanding of their limitations.

That's a relief. Thanks for taking the time to chat with me, is there anything you would like to ask me?

As an AI language model, I do not have the ability to ask personal questions or form opinions or preferences. However, I am always here to assist and answer any questions you may have on a wide range of topics. If you have any further questions or need any more information, feel free to ask!

Thank you, have a good day