The Soundcore A20 Earbuds have become a mainstay of my bedtime routine after they helped me achieve a solid seven hours of sleep a night - a minor miracle.

I've been looking for something - anything - to help me get a solid seven hours of sleep a night for a while now. Working the late shift plus housework to finish up before bedtime and then an early start with two primary aged children, it was becoming a challenge to fit enough shut-eye in between.

Wide awake after a busy day, I found it difficult to switch off and would often find myself mindlessly scrolling until the early hours. I needed something to break this bad habit which is why I was excited, if not a little sceptical, to stumble upon the Soundcore A20 Earbuds.

These are no ordinary earbuds. The A20s are specifically designed to help wearers get a good night's sleep. They claim to block noise, feel comfortable even for side sleepers (like me), hold a long charge and allow you to stream content via Bluetooth before nodding off.

These little beauties deliver all that and more - it's the bit of tech that I didn't realise was exactly what I needed. They've helped me develop a positive bedtime routine I actually stick to - a minor miracle.

I've been trying the A20s out for a little over a fortnight and now look forward to going to sleep. First up, I use the Bluetooth facility to pop on a podcast I can literally listen to until I fall asleep. The earbuds then recognise you have nodded off and automatically switch from the podcast over to Soundcore's relaxing sleep sounds - in my case 'Misty Railway', a mix of the pitter patter of raindrops with the distant sound of a train chuffing by in the background.

Following a restful night's sleep, I wake up immediately interested to see my latest sleep analytics report in the Soundcore app. It tells you how long you have slept for as well as how much light and how much deep sleep you've had, how often you woke, and how many times you've rolled over along with whether you spent most time on your right side, left side or back.

I do sleep on my side so ordinary headphones or earbuds wouldn't be suitable for me to fall asleep in. However, the tiny design of the A20s mean I can wear them all night, lying on either side, without realising they are there.

I was able to find the perfect fit for me with a little trial and error switching out the interchangeable ear tips and ear wings. They come in three different sizes and are made in a super soft material giving the wearer a really comfortable fit. I started off with the medium sound blocking option before moving down to the smallest size and eventually switching to the 'breathable' tips.

Although not as sound blocking, this was the perfect option for me as I live in a rural location with minimal outside noise interference so don't necessarily need to drown out traffic noise, for example, but do like to keep an ear out for my children if they wake up and need me.

Another added bonus for me was the ease of set up. I'm not a technophobe but I don't have time or headspace for complicated tech stuff so the fact that I had downloaded the app and set my preferences within a few minutes allowed me to start using the A20s on day one with minimal fuss. Controls once you get going are also straightforward - two taps to switch between Bluetooth and sleep mode and three taps for volume control.

They have quickly become a habit in my daily routine providing the sustainable way to get the sleep I so desperately needed. My days have been so much more productive thanks to me now getting the rest I need at night.

For anyone who wants to break the habit of self-sabotage when it comes to sleeping the recommended seven hours each night, the Soundcore A20 Earbuds are definitely worth trying out. While there is of course some effort on your part to choose a better routine, and stick to it, these little gizmos could make it easier to follow through with your good intentions.

Of course you could also try counting sheep but I can say from experience that bedtime doesn't need to be quite so tedious. Now I'm off to listen to the latest Gardeners' World podcast before I hit the hay.