Your kids will love snuggling up on the sofa in the Regatta Poncho.

As it’s starting to get a lot colder, now is time to think about how to keep your little ones warm and comfy. Enter the Regatta Kids' Cosy Poncho, the perfect layering piece for those chilly evenings. Whether they’re watching their favorite movie or embarking on a gaming marathon, this versatile poncho is bound to be their new go-to for winter.

The Regatta Kids' Cosy Poncho is now available for a jaw-dropping £6 (normal price £30) a deal you won't want to miss. That's a huge 80% discount, making it a fantastic opportunity to stock up for the colder months. Whether your child loves the classic Navy Blue, the playful Pink, or the fun and vibrant Blue Camo, there's a color option to suit every personality.

Regatta Kids' Cosy Poncho

Designed to cater to a variety of age groups, the poncho is available in three sizes 3-5 years, 5-9 years and 9-13 years. No matter the age, your child can enjoy the soft, warm, and breathable fabric that Regatta is known for. The spacious design ensures they have plenty of room to move, making it ideal for lounging around at home or wearing over other layers when going outside.

The Regatta Kids' Cosy Poncho isn't just any ordinary piece of clothing it's the ultimate companion for cosy nights in. Think of it as your child’s new best friend for movie nights, sleepovers, or long gaming sessions. Its oversized, comfy design allows them to snuggle up in total comfort, keeping them warm without being too bulky.

Parents will love it, too it's machine washable, making it a practical addition to their wardrobe that’s easy to care for. Plus, with its timeless design, the poncho is sure to last through multiple seasons, providing your little ones with years of cosy comfort.

