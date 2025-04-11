This amazing Easter egg costs £90 - but there's one costing four times more

Sculpted by Hotel Chocolat, the £90 egg is is the size of an ostrich egg | Hotel Chocolat

Consumer writer Gareth Butterfield has gone off in search of the ultimate Easter egg

If you wanted to buy someone the ultimate Easter egg, you might think you'd need to go to Thorntons, or Lindt, or perhaps just browse the aisles in Waitrose.

But, no, what you really need to do is to visit the mouth-watering Hotel Chocolat website and drool over this Patisserie Chocolate Ostrich Easter Egg. Because it's £90.

You see, it's not just a massive Easter egg. There's more to this lavish gift than meets the eye.

Because nestled in the gorgeous presentation box is a selection of 20 mini desserts, reimagined in chocolate. From light and fruity to rich and chocolatey, the selection box has something for every taste.

There's over a kilo of chocolate in this sumptuous bundle, and it's all made from top-quality ingredients, so it's no surprise the price is as astonishing as the contents.

But it actually looks quite cheap compared to the most expensive Easter egg we've found, tucked away on an online shop run by the legendary Yorkshire tea room chain Bettys.

If you really do fancy the ultimate Easter egg, and your pockets are deep enough, the master crafters at the Harrogate bakery will spend two weeks creating a melt-in-the-mouth masterpiece.

It's over half a metre high, weighs 5.4kg, and it's hewn from Grand Cru Swiss chocolate made from prized Venezuelan criollo cocoa beans. The cost? It’s £395.

The decoration on the egg is absolutely exquisite, with a hand-piped array of delicate, individually crafted spring blooms and foliage. How could you bring yourself to eat it?

In case you were tempted, the bad news is, you have to order it specially, it takes a fortnight, and it has to be collected. From Yorkshire.

The good news is, there's a smaller version available for just £42.25. Click here to find out more.

