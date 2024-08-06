Book this break to the Maldives | TUI

Now is the time to book your September break as holiday firms start to unveil their last-minute deals. Outside of the school holidays but still a good time to catch some sun, it’s a great time to get away - so here’s some of the best bargains up for grabs.

Spanish sun

On The Beach Holidays has a deal on a seven-night stay in the Costa Brava. Stay at the Ibersol Hotel Sorra D’Or for seven nights with flights from London Stansted on September 19 2024, and pay just £242.11pp.

This hotel offers a beachfront location, seasonal entertainment and sports activities. There’s an outdoor pool, kids pool and a solarium, so you can enjoy some late-summer Spanish sun. Book this break here.

There’s also a seven-night stay from On The Beach for the three-star Salou Sunset Hotel on the Costa Dorada for £281.43pp. As well as the pool, there’s a great entertainment, a rooftop sun terrace and a Jacuzzi, and it’s close to PortAventura World theme park.

Fly on September 18 from Luton Airport for this deal, which you can book here.

Canary Islands

You can book the four-star Hollywood Mirage in Los Cristianos, Tenerife, for seven nights for £485pp. Fly from East Midlands on September 5 2024 for this self-catering holiday.

The hotel is in a prime location, right in the heart of Los Cristianos, Tenerife. The resort town has a wide range of restaurants, bars, and cafés for you to dive into. The curve, a hill offering gorgeous city views, is a must-visit in this region.

You’ll be in easy walking distance of a local beach with a great range of facilities and comfortable accommodation, and it’s a great choice for couples and families. Book this break with loveholidays.com.

Or try this deal for Gran Canaria, with On The Beach Holidays offering a seven-night stay at the Servatur Terrazamar & Sun Suites - which has panoramic views, a tennis court, and, of course, a pool.

Fly from September 20 2024 from Edinburgh for £558pp. Book this break here.

Explore Bangkok

Explore the city with a stay at this hotel, just off the bustling Sukhumvit Road in Bangkok. But take a bit of rest and relaxation away from the busy city with the hotel’s outdoor freshwater pool where guests can unwind.

A seven-night stay with breakfast included is £659pp with flights from London Heathrow on September 3 2024. You can book the break here.

Luxury in the Maldives

If you’re thinking ahead to 2025, you can bag this luxury break from TUI at a bargain price, and save an additional £200 on a 10-night holiday to Maldives staying at the 5T TUI BLUE Olhuveli Romance on a full board basis.

This adults-only resort is an ideal honeymoon destination or the perfect spot for an extra-special romantic break. With private pools, open-air restaurants and even its own coral reef, you can embrace laid-back island life. You’ll be assigned your own personal assistant at check in, who can book you into your preferred restaurants and arrange activities for your stay.

Prices from £3149pp based on two adults and sharing Beachfront Villa with Sea View, Private Pool and Terrace with flights departing from Edinburgh Airport on September 13 2025. Book this break here.

*Prices correct at time of publication.