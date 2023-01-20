Say ‘Happy Valentine’s Day’ to your special someone with these cards and cute messages

Best Valentine’s Day 2023 greeting cards to buy - plus the most romantic messages to write.

Valentine’s Day is a day when we celebrate our love for others. Traditionally, 14 February is a time for expressing our romantic love to our partners or revealing your feelings to your secret crush in the hope of starting a relationship . It can also be a day for honouring the happiness provided through different types of love - for example from friends or family.

No matter what type of love you are celebrating on V-Day, it is common to send a Valentine’s card to let someone know how much they mean to you.

The market is full of different card options, so you can choose one that suits you and your relationship with the card recipient - it could be funny, passionate, cute, meaningful or sweet. Below, we’ve included a product gallery of some of the best cards available to buy right now so you can pick - and buy - the one which best suits your beau or buddy.

Once you have the perfect card in hand, you then have to decide what you’re going to write in it. No matter who you are writing to - be it a long-term love, a new partner, a love interest or a best friend - you may find it hard to articulate how you feel about them and get the tone of your message right. If this is the case then don’t worry, as we’ve also rounded up some of the best messages that you can write in your Valentine’s card to let the recipient know how much you care about them.

What should I write in my Valentine’s card?

The best messages, of course, are personal to you and come from the heart. They are also best crafted when you know the person you are giving the card to very well, because only then will you know if they’d prefer to read a sentimental passage or a humorous in-joke you’ve shared.

That said, there are some universal messages which would be a good place to start if you’re really struggling to know what to say to your beloved. We’ve included them below, broken down by message type.

Sentimental messages

Ours is my favourite love story.

My heart belongs to you today and always.

You are everything to me and I can’t imagine life without you by my side.

The best thing about me is you.

Next to you is my favourite place to be.

You’re all I ever wanted and I’m so glad you’re mine.

I’m so lucky to have a boyfriend/girlfriend/husband/wife/friend like you.

Love is an amazing journey and I’m so glad I’m travelling with you.

You are the kindest and most special person I’ve ever met. Will you be my Valentine?

I never thought that I’d find someone that makes me feel the way you do. You’re the love of my life.

Words are just not enough to express my love for you.

If you will be my Valentine, I will hold you very close, I will give you a kiss, as well as a little red rose.

This Valentine’s won’t just pass you by, for darling Cupid is flying in the sky. He can see the love I got for you, his arrow is sharp, and the aim is true. He will never miss, nor shall I, I will love you always – until the day I die.

I hope I am not coming onto you too strong, but can these intense feelings be so wrong? I want to get to know you so much more.

Funny messages

I’m glad you’re as weird as me! Happy Valentine’s Day.

I know it’s cheesy but we’re meant to brie.

I know love can sometimes change, and feelings can often be strange. Yet, how I feel is not a mystery, I love you even more than biscuit and tea.

People say love is blind, but to me, no, it is not. My love for you actually opened my eyes to all your faults – and yet, I still love you.

You are my sun that lights up my life, but also gives me sunburns sometimes. Love you to the sun and back.

Don’t forget how we look now. Some day, we will get wrinkly and old. However, the best part about it is we will get wrinkly and old together. Happy Valentine’s, love.

I need you more than my dressing gown/phone/games console (insert your favourite thing)

Famous love quotes

“To find someone who will love you for no reason, and to shower that person with reasons, that is the ultimate happiness.”- Robert Brault

“I fell in love the way you fall asleep: slowly, and then all at once.” – John Green

“Loved you yesterday, love you still, always have, always will.” – Elaine Davis

“I swear I couldn’t love you more than I do right now, and yet I know I will tomorrow.” – Leo Christopher

“If you live to be a hundred, I want to live to be a hundred minus one day so I never have to live without you.” – A. A. Milne

“To love is to burn, to be on fire.” – Jane Austen

“You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.” – Dr. Seuss

“Love is like the wind, you can’t see it but you can feel it.” – Nicholas Sparks

“One word frees us of all the weight and pain of life: that word is love.” – Sophocles

“The best thing to hold onto in life is each other.” – Audrey Hepburn

“Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.” – Robert Frost

Now you have some inspiration for what to write, browse through our product gallery below to choose which Valentine’s card you’re going to write your message in.

