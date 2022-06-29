Marks and Spencer slashes the price of boys’ and girls’ school uniform every year

Pupils across the UK might be looking forward to their annual summer break from school, but they also know the holiday means it’s time for the yearly uniform shop.

For parents, a favourite place to get their kids’ school uniform is Marks and Spencer .

This is because they cater for all shapes and sizes, including small waists and long legs.

The good news is that the staple British brand is known for running an annual uniform sale, so parents and carers can get everything their children need at a discounted price ahead of the new academic year.

So, when does the M&S school uniform sale start, what items will be on offer, and how long will discounts last?

Here’s what you need to know.

This is when M&S is launching its annual school uniform sale in 2022.

When is the M&S uniform sale?

The M&S school uniform sale takes place every year, usually starting in late June or early July and finishing around late July or early August.

This year, the sale is expected to launch in stores across the country and on the Marks and Spencer website on Tuesday 5 July.

How long will the sale last?

The sale usually lasts between three and four years every year.

We do not yet know the exact end date of the sale, but we can expect it to end somewhere between Tuesday 26 July and Tuesday 2 August.

This gives parents across the UK plenty of chances to bag a bargain, and we advise you to shop early to ensure the items you want are still available in your children’s size.

What items will be on offer, and how big will the discounts be?

The price of uniform items are usually slashed by at least 20% during the sale.

In 2020, the retailer cut prices by up to 25%.

This year, we expect the discount on offer will be between 20% and 25%.

All boys and girls school uniform items will be on offer including shirts, blouses, polo shirts, jumpers, trousers, skirts, joggers, dresses and sweatshirts.

What is the M&S delivery and returns policy?

Standard delivery costs £3.50 or free for orders £50 and above. You can also collect items from your local store for free.

If you do need to return any items then returns are free.

Items can be returned in-store, via post, or at any CollectPlus location for free too.

Are any uniform items on offer now?

If you want to get ahead, there are some M&S uniform items that are on sale right now - but not through your local store or the main Marks and Spencer website.

If you visit the special M&S School Uniform shop then you’ll find some discounted goods.

This specialist website provides uniform pieces which are embroidered with your child’s school logo and also plain uniform too.

Please note, items purchased from this site can only be delivered to your home address and can not be collected in store. They can also only be returned via post and not in store.