While sales of all Bonfire Night fireworks have been banned in Sainsbury’s, most other supermarkets still sell sparklers

On Bonfire Night, many people will be heading to firework displays - and you might want to mark Guy Fawkes Night with some sparklers.

If you are planning to get hold of sparklers, it’s worth noting that not all supermarkets are selling them this year.

And those retailers who are, are doing so in-store only and may require photo ID to prove you are above the age of 18.

So where can you get hold of the mini fireworks - and how can you keep safe when using them?

Sparklers are a Bonfire Night staple - but where are they on sale? (image: Shutterstock)

Where can I get hold of sparklers?

A number of major supermarkets won’t be selling any form of firework this year.

Fireworks won’t be available in Sainsbury’s, with the supermarket having introduced a ban in 2019. The same is true of Waitrose and M&S. The Co-op, meanwhile, will enter its seventh year of not selling fireworks.

Tesco

Tesco is selling a range of sparkler products.

They are predominantly smaller sparklers intended for baking use. A dinosaur shaped sparkler costs £1.25, while a pack of ten mini sparklers costs £1.50.

This year, Tesco is only selling fireworks in person in store.

Asda

Asda is selling sparklers as part of its fireworks selection until 10 November.

Purchases are accompanied by a guide on firework etiquette, which includes advice o how not to spook local pets or bother neighbours.

Sparklers can add atmosphere to Bonfire Night, even if you’re not heading to a public firework display due to Covid-19 (image: Shutterstock)

Morrisons

Morrisons has two sparkler products available this year, which it introduced on Monday 31 October.

For 50p, shoppers can get their hands on a pack of five 10-inch sparklers. For £1, you can upgrade to a five-pack of 18-inch long sparklers.

The rest of its firework selection can be viewed on the Direct Fireworks section of its website. They can, however, only be purchases in store.

Aldi

Aldi’s selection of sparklers is available to view in-store only. Alongside sparklers, Aldi is also offering a range of low-noise fireworks.

Lidl

Lidl is selling sparklers at selected stores across the UK.

Its 12-packs of the traditional family favourite are being sold at £1.99 and are said to be giant-sized.

How can I use sparklers safely?

Sparklers can be used by people of all ages, although it’s recommended children under five aren’t given them. Kids must be supervised whenever the mini fireworks are lit.

They are a fire risk, so some precautions need to be taken when using them: you should make sure your children are not wearing loose or highly flammable clothing, any scarves are tucked away, and to be extra safe sparklers should be held at arm’s length in a gloved hand.

It is recommended to have a bucket of water at the ready for when you want to discard used sparklers.