Why a digital magazine subscription is good for the planet as well as your pocket

Digital magazine app Readly is offering a free two-month trial | Readly

I’m always looking for ways to reduce my environmental impact, whether that’s through eco-friendly beauty products, buying second-hand clothes on Vinted or carrying a reusable coffee cup wherever I go.

I’m also a prolific buyer of magazines - especially if there’s a good subscription deal - but I always feel bad about throwing them in the recycling bin, holding onto them for months - even years - after I’ve read them. But I’ve recently returned to Readly - a digital magazine subscription - for all my magazine needs, and turns out it’s pretty good for my inner eco-warrior too.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Readly has a two-month free trial period offer on at the moment, and after that you get a further 10% off for 10 months - with a rolling subscription usually costing £12.99 a month.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Magazines can be accessed on phones, tablets and PCs | Readly

It has a catalogue of 7,500 magazines and newspapers, with all the big hitters there: National Geographic, Hello, Cosmopolitan, Men's Health, Good Food, Top Gear Magazine, Vogue, World Soccer and Gardeners World Magazine, to name just a few.

And Readly says by choosing digital over print, you're not just accessing unlimited content anywhere; you're also making a significant contribution to reducing paper waste, cutting down on carbon emissions, and preserving the planet's resources.

Readly added that its users contribute to a substantial reduction in carbon emissions, and in 2023 alone, approximately 18,200 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions were potentially avoided thanks to the digital consumption of 160 million magazine issues. This reduction is equivalent to the emissions produced by manufacturing and recycling over 280,000 mobile phones.

Thousands of magazines at your fingertips | Readly

So not only can you enjoy your favourite magazines - and find new ones - but you’ll be saving the planet too.

I recently wrote about returning to Readly on the two-month trial as a former subscriber - it’s free and you can cancel any time, so what’s not to like? And now I’m more aware of the environmental impact of digital subscriptions, I’m seriously considering keeping it going rather than signing up to print subscriptions.

If you want to give Readly a go, sign up to the two-month free trial here.