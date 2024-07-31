Win a £4.5m home in Cornwall and an all-electric VW Campervan | Omaze

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Picture yourself sitting on the sun terrace looking out over the English Channel from your £4.5m coastal home in Cornwall. Oh, and you’ve got a new all-electric VW Campervan too, so you can explore the rest of the UK and beyond. That could be you if you enter the latest Omaze prize draw before August 11.

The latest luxury home up for grabs is the Coastal House in Cornwall, a four-bedroom home with as many bathrooms, an outdoor heated pool and sun terrace. You’ll also get all the furnishings and £250,000 in cash.

The glass-and-stone-fronted coastal retreat is close to Maenporth beach and the harbour town of Falmouth - and is nestled beside the cliffs in Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty. It’s fully-furnished with a modern kitchen, stylish living area and stunning dining area with panoramic views.

If you win the house, there’s no stamp duty, mortgage or conveyancing fees to pay, and you can decide whether to move in, rent it out for around £5,000 a month or sell up and walk away a multi-millionaire.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stunning waterfront house in Cornwall worth £4.5 million is up for grabs in a prize draw. | Omaze / SWNS

And if you enter before August 11, you’ll also be in with the chance of winning a VW ID Buzz campervan worth £60,000, plus you’ll get an extra £100,000 in cash.

It’s the German carmaker’s iconic camper reimagined for the 21st century. Perfect for camping, surfing or epic road trips, the first edition VW ID Buzz is all electric, with leather-free and recycled materials inside. So live your hippy, nomad dreams, and you’ll feel guilt free about the mileage with this zero-emissions van.

Win this VW ID Buzz just for entering early | Omaze

When you enter the Cornwall House Draw, you’ll be supporting the RSPB to restore and protect vital peatland, which will prevent carbon being emitted into the atmosphere.

You can buy 15 entries for £10 or pay £10 a month for 60 entries on a rolling basis - with some subscriptions including a monthly £100,000 cash prize draw.