Women’s Euro 2022: brand new Nike England kit released

England Lionesses have today released their new home and away kits ahead of the Women’s Euro 2022.

The new home and away kits are bespoke creations, crafted by global sportswear superstore Nike exclusively for the event.

The tournament kicks off on July 6 and England are likely to sport their new fit in their opening match against Austria at Old Trafford, followed by matches against Northern Ireland and Norway.

This will only be the second home shirt produced solely for the women’s side after the 2019 World Cup welcomed the first exclusive Lionesses shirts.

Prior to the long awaited Euros, the women’s side will debut their new kit in friendlies against Belgium, the Netherlands and Switzerland.

What do the kits look like?

Women’s England 2022 Euro Away shirt, replete with iridescent badge

England Lionesses’ new home shirt is particularly eye-catching with a number of metallic logos and a subtle geometrical design all over it.

While the shirt features the usual white colour, it is certainly something different to the usual kit worn by both the men and women, as up close you can see a striking diamond pattern across the white shirt.

Meanwhile, the Lionesses will wear a bright salmon orange away kit with maroon logos, cuffs, side lining and collars and will also feature the metallic logos.

What are the Vapor kits?

As well as the standard home and away kits, there are also Vapor kits available to buy.

These kits are expected to be an improved version for those wearing it while playing, with Nike VaporKnit technology combining lightweight cooling, reduced cling and a precision fit.

The open-hole fabric of the Vapor kits helps you stay cool when the game heats up, while the design will give you the same look worn by the likes of Lucy Bronze, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby.

How much do the kits cost?

The brand new England 2022 Stadium Home and Away shirts are available for adults for £74.95 in sizes XS through to XL and £59.95 for kids.

Meanwhile, the Vapor Home and Away adults shirts are on sale for £114.95 and £99.95 for kids.

You can also buy the shorts for £37.95.

All the kits are available on the England store website.

