4* all-inclusive Tunisia beach holiday plus return flights from £169.99 per person.

Enjoy a stress-free family getaway with an all-inclusive Tunisia beach holiday . Relax by the pool in the sunshine, knowing your food and drinks are taken care of.

Wowcher has a fantastic deal on a 4* all-inclusive Tunisia beach holiday with return flights from seven airports with Travelodeal. Choose three, four, five or seven nights, saving you up to 49% with availability in June, July and August. But hurry, this will sell out fast.

Save up to 49% on an all-inclusive Tunisia beach getaway! Choose between a three, four, five, or seven-night stay at the Marhaba Royal Salem Tunisia or the Iberostar Waves Averroes Tunisia, with return flights included from Birmingham, Bristol, London Gatwick, London Luton, London Southend, Manchester, and Newcastle. This holiday would normally cost £333 per person so this deal will save you lots of money.

Experience an unforgettable all-inclusive Tunisia beach holiday at the 4-star Marhaba Royal Salem in Sousse. This picturesque paradise offers poolside relaxation under the Tunisian sun and refreshing dips in the Mediterranean Sea. Guests can enjoy various sports and family activities before retreating to bright, contemporary double rooms equipped with modern amenities.

Holiday Highlights:

Five swimming pools

Restaurants

Snack bars

Coffee shop

Mini club

Fitness centre

Private beach

Evening entertainment

Daytime activities (two tennis courts, beach volleyball, mini golf, archery and more)

