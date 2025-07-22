Get 50% off Foodies Festival 2025 prices start from just £4 and locations all over the UK | Wowcher

Foodies Festival 2025 tickets now half price with wowcher - fun for all the family this summer.

The Foodies Festival 2025, the UK’s biggest celebration of food and drink, is back and tastier than ever. You can now enjoy this food extravaganza with 50% off ticket prices thanks to Wowcher .

Foodies Festival 2025 isn’t just an event it’s a full-on sensory adventure, popping up in cities across the UK. Expect everything from celebrity chef showdowns to cocktail masterclasses and high-energy live music. Tickets start from just £4 click here to buy now .

What’s included:

Live cooking demonstrations - Watch top culinary talents, including MasterChef winners and Michelin-starred chefs, whip up their signature dishes live on stage.

Food & drink market - Sample and shop from local producers offering handmade cheeses, chutneys, chocolates, spirits, and more.

Street food heaven - Feast on international flavours with dozens of food trucks and stalls serving up everything from Thai to Tex-Mex.

Live music all weekend - Dance between bites to performances by chart-toppers like Pixie Lott, The Wanted 2.0, and Blue.

Drinks theatre - Learn from mixologists and sommeliers in tastings of cocktails, wines, and craft beers.

Kids cookery school - Young chefs can roll up their sleeves and learn fun, simple recipes in hands-on sessions.

BBQ stage - Fire up your grilling game with expert-led BBQ workshops and meat masterclasses.

VIP experience - Treat yourself to the VIP tent, where you’ll enjoy a complimentary glass of fizz and prime views of the main stage.

Fun for all ages - From a classic fairground, silent disco, and giant games, to pop-up bars and chill zones, it’s a full day out for the whole family.

Ticket prices

The Foodies Festival 2025 has something for everyone and ticket prices start from £4 for a young adult (ages 12–17), adult ticket only £18 and a family ticket (2 adults + 2 kids: just £39. For more information and tickets click here .

Dates and locations

Edinburgh: 1–3 August

Glasgow: 8–10 August

Oxford: 23–25 August

Bath: 29–31 August

For more information on tickets, dates locations check out the official Foodies Festival website here.

