Wowcher x Give Me Cosmetics mega beauty gift bundle: A treat for beauty lovers who love a surprise | Wowcher

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Treat yourself to a surprise with the Wowcher x Give Me Cosmetics mega beauty gift bundle, perfect for beauty lovers.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If you’re someone who enjoys trying new beauty products but never quite knows where to start, this Wowcher deal with Give Me Cosmetics might just be what you’ve been looking for.

The four-piece or eight-piece Mega Beauty Gift Bundle for £9.99, offers a curated mix of skincare, haircare, and beauty essentials with a mystery twist.

One of the most appealing aspects of this deal is the surprise element. Rather than spending ages comparing serums or debating between cleansers, you simply redeem your bundle and let Give Me Cosmetics do the choosing for you.

Each customer’s selection is chosen at random, which means you’ll receive a unique combination of products ideal for anyone who likes a bit of mystery and discovery in their beauty routine.

Give Me Cosmetics | Wowcher

Standard Bundle box

Four products worth up to £46

Example of contents - Mango & Passion Fruit Hair Mask, Purple Claw Clip, HYA Serum, Pink Fleece Headband, Vitamin C Cleanser

Premium Bundle

Eight products worth up to £78

Example of contents - Cleansing Balm, Collagen Sheet Mask, Aloe Vera & Coconut Oil Conditioner, Day Cream, Vitamin C Eye Patches

With the Standard bundle priced from £9.99 and the Premium option offering twice the products and value, it’s a low-cost way to refresh your collection or sample new items without committing to full-priced products.

Natalie Dixon is our Lifestyle reporter , if you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now

This article was produced with the support of AI tools to assist in sourcing and structuring information. All content has been reviewed, verified and completed by a journalist prior to publication.

Linkby October Menopause awareness month - the Weightwatchers plan supporting women through perimenopause, menopause and postmenopasue £ 0.00 WeightWatchers has launched its new WeightWatchers for Menopause program, designed by doctors and women’s health experts. It offers tailored nutrition guidance, symptom management, and community support for women navigating perimenopause, menopause and postmenopause. Members can access in-person and virtual workshops, expert-led sessions, exclusive app content, and community support. Find out more about the new program by clicking here

Abbott This little wearable gadget can help you lose weight - here's how The Abbott Lingo biosensor is a next-generation wearable that tracks real-time glucose levels to help users understand how their diet and habits affect their energy, weight and overall wellbeing. Worn discreetly on the upper arm, it connects to an app that provides personalised insights and coaching to encourage steadier glucose levels and better daily balance. Available without prescription, each sensor lasts two weeks, offering a detailed snapshot of how your body responds to food, sleep and stress. Find out more about the Abbot Lingo biosensor by clicking here