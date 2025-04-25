Emotional nurse says winning a supercar for 19p will change her life

Maria had only been buying tickets since her friend won a car in February | BOTB

An emotional Maria Angelica Signey struggled to hold back tears as she was shown around the supercar she won for 19p

A nurse who won the keys to a £118,000 McLaren after buying a ticket for just 19p says the prize will change her life.

Maria Angelica Signey, from Wrexham, had just finished a gruelling shift when Christian Williams from the dream car giveaway company BOTB knocked on her door.

The presenter was there to surprise her with a gleaming white supercar, one of hundreds of prizes given away by the company every year.

Maria plans to take the cash instead of the car, because she only passed her test last month | BOTB

As the car was revealed, Maria confessed she had only just passed her driving test last month, and she fought to hold back emotions as Christian explained the car's phenomenal power output and value.

But even though she was bowled over with the 720bhp car, Maria plans to take the cash alternative and use the life-changing money to help her son through university and support her family back home.

Fighting back tears, she said: "This will make such a huge difference to our lives.

"I will not only be able to support my son’s university journey, but I’ll also share some of the prize with my family. That means the world to me.”

Maria bought 50 of the 19p tickets after her friend Christine Ado, also a nurse and also from Wrexham, won a £30,000 Renault 5 and £20,000 cash in February.

She said: "Back in February, I saw some of the winner videos and thought, why not give it a try.

"Now it’s a little tradition for me to play each month after payday."

The McLaren 720s can sprint to 60mph in less than three seconds | BOTB

BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week, as well as offering lifestyle prizes.

It also offers people the chance to win a holiday, cash, tech, cars and more in its Instant Wins Competition.

Founded by William Hindmarch in 1999, BOTB has given away £92.8m worth of cars so far. To see the latest competitions click here.

Christian said: “Maria was completely overwhelmed – and rightly so. The McLaren 720S is one of the most powerful and luxurious cars out there.

“To be able to deliver this news to someone who’s worked so hard looking after others is incredibly special.

"The car sounds absolutely insane, but what’s even more powerful is the impact this win will have on Maria and her family.”

