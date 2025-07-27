15 photos of remarkable lost railway stations to take you back to golden age of train travel in the UK

Getting around the UK by train can be a trying experience, as any passenger will tell you.

But it wasn’t always that way. The UK’s rail network boasted around 7,000 stations at the beginning of the 1960s, connecting communities across the country.

These photos will take you back to that golden age before Dr Beeching famously swung his axe, leading to the closure of railways stations around the UK, which today has a little over 2,600 stations.

This retro photo gallery shows just a handful of the remarkable stations which have been lost over the years.

In some cases the stations have closed for good, while in others the beautiful old buildings were demolished and replaced with more utilitarian structures.

What is your favourite railway station, past or present? Let us know in the comments section.

Leith Central Station in May 1972. The huge station opened in 1903 and closed in 1952, later becoming the site of Leith Water World.

1. Leith Central

Leith Central Station in May 1972. The huge station opened in 1903 and closed in 1952, later becoming the site of Leith Water World. | TSPL Photo: National World

Leeds Central Station pictured in March 1954. The last train departed from there on April 29, 1967

2. Leeds Central

Leeds Central Station pictured in March 1954. The last train departed from there on April 29, 1967 | Leeds Libraries Photo: Leeds Libraries

Wigan Central railway station, which opened in 1892 and closed to passengers in November 1964

3. Wigan Central

Wigan Central railway station, which opened in 1892 and closed to passengers in November 1964 | National World Photo: Gary Brunskill

The entrance of the old Birmingham New Street railway station pictured in February 1962. It was demolished and rebuilt between 1964 and 1966.

4. Birmingham New Street

The entrance of the old Birmingham New Street railway station pictured in February 1962. It was demolished and rebuilt between 1964 and 1966. | Getty Images Photo: Marshall/Fox Photos/Hulton Archive

