The campervan community is close-knit, kind and sometimes a little bit crazy - but one thing is for sure ... they love and have always loved their treasured motors.

Glamping on wheels is just as popular now as it ever was, although today’s campervans are far more luxurious that those you might remember from your childhood.

There is a strong nostalgia for glorious campervans which rekindle that sense of adventure, freedom and a yearning for simpler times, road trips and camping.

Farewell to the bone-rattlers of the past and hello to the increasingly comfortable and modern mini homes on wheels. They go anywhere and everywhere, and we just love them. So here is an indulgent reminder of some of the best photos of the campervans we all remember with a smile.

Reconnect with the road through our gallery ...

Not too much room for sunshine through that roof and check out the metal handles on the back seats. This German Volkswagen dates back to July 1955.

It might have been a bit squashed with five children but the Astley family were happy getting to grips with their new Dormobile camper van in 1960.

This Volkswagen model was popular in July 1970 even though there was no chance of fully opening the back door!

The lovely little Commer Highwayman Motorhome in 1971.

Before Glastonbury stole all the headlines, there was the Seasalter Pop Festival, Kent. Look at these campers - back in August 1976.

The Highwayman Motor Caravan from 1976.

Standing room (for some) was well and truly established by December 1977.

The classic Volkswagen Devon Moonraker motor caravan in 1978.

We’ve all been there! Peter Nuttall had a lot to contend with when doing up his Volkswagen motor caravan in the 1970s.

What would you do if you won the Lottery? In July 2019 Andy and Paula Hancock (and their cat Shortcake) won £1M after scratching the top prize on a National Lottery Scratchcard. They splashed out on this new campervan and toured around the UK.

In 2021, Turnbulls celebrated 65 years of selling prime campervans. This all yellow VW Volkswagen Campervan is ready for the road.

Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show 2021 at the NEC Birmingham showed off the Bedford Dormobile campervan.

What a dream! An absolutely classic Mini Clubman campervan conversion.

