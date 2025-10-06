2 . Grandstand

Grandstand used to be required watching, when it was a sports behemoth. Football Focus was only a small part before it was spun off, as was Final Score. A fond memory of Final Score is having descriptions of the games read out while be-mulleted footballers' headshots were flashed up ('Jan Molby scored twice for Liverpool as they beat Sheffield Wednesday', say) against a soft-pop musical accompaniment - often an instrumental version of The Way It Is by Bruce Hornsby and the Range, or something by Jan Hammer | BBC Photo: BBC