Halloween 1980s & 1990s: Incredible photos capturing hilariously scary fun of our childhood homemade costumes
Binbags and bed sheets were every child’s best friend when October 31st arrived. If you were lucky, your parents might have splashed out on a plastic face mask as the 80s progressed. If not, you had to rely on face paint that was almost impossible to remove or even your mother’s unwanted (hopefully) make-up.
DIY worked wonders! Staples, glue and scissors were all we need to transform ourselves into champion trick or treaters.
Factory made costumes may look great but where is the fun in spending money rather than spending time creating your own unique outfit?
It didn’t matter whether you were born at the start of the 80s or a teenager heading towards the 90s, there were no shops full of costumes and the ghouls were always homemade. Here’s a nostalgic reminder of the good old days of Halloween in the 80s and 90s ...
1980
1981
1982
1983
1984
1985
Halloween in Stonnall, 1985.
1986
1987
1988
1989
1990
1991
1992
Children celebrating Halloween in Liverpool, l-r Amy Hicks, Cerys Lloyd, Sian Lloyd and Sophie Edwards in 1992.
1993
1994
1995
Children trick or treating in aid of the Intensive Care Unit, Royal Berkshire Hospital, 1995.
1996
Brewing up in the Witches Couldron are Abigal Makin (left and Rebecca Hutchinson both aged nine in 1996.
So instead of dragging the kids to a supermarket for an outfit or aiming for just one click online, you could always step back in time to put your Halloween creativity to the test.