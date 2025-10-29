Imagine the hours of creativity, cutting and glue that went into all these little Halloween outfits.

The season for ghosts and ghouls is upon us and one thing is for sure, Halloween bears little resemblence to the homemade fun of our childhoods in the 1980s and 90s.

Binbags and bed sheets were every child’s best friend when October 31st arrived. If you were lucky, your parents might have splashed out on a plastic face mask as the 80s progressed. If not, you had to rely on face paint that was almost impossible to remove or even your mother’s unwanted (hopefully) make-up.

DIY worked wonders! Staples, glue and scissors were all we need to transform ourselves into champion trick or treaters.

Factory made costumes may look great but where is the fun in spending money rather than spending time creating your own unique outfit?

It didn’t matter whether you were born at the start of the 80s or a teenager heading towards the 90s, there were no shops full of costumes and the ghouls were always homemade. Here’s a nostalgic reminder of the good old days of Halloween in the 80s and 90s ...

1980

Wigan youngsters enjoy dressing up for Halloween with white sheets galore.

1981

Left to right are Scott Hopper, Glyneth Smith, Maxinne Jenner and Julie Gailey looking not particularly impressed with Halloween 1981. | se

1982

Mark Anderson and John Waddle get into the spirit at the Thompson Park Halloween party in 1982. | se

1983

15th Kirkcaldy Brownies and Guides at Halloween

1984

Fancy dress for a Halloween party held at Brooks Nightclub in Preston in 1984.

1985

Halloween in Stonnall, 1985.

1986

Frightening fun from 1986.

1987

Halloween and autumn combine for 1987 fun.

1988

Fiona Kukk, aged 6, in spider costume with her friend dressed as a pumpkin lantern for the Guisers Parade on Edinburgh's Royal Mile, Halloween 1988.

1989

Some of the participants in the fundraising spooky walks, 1989.

1990

Scouts and Brownies in Mansfield came together in the spooky outfits in 1990.

1991

Four-year-old Arthur Wilson dressed up as Beetlejuice alongside his big brother Harry, aged 10, as a werewolf.

1992

Children celebrating Halloween in Liverpool, l-r Amy Hicks, Cerys Lloyd, Sian Lloyd and Sophie Edwards in 1992.

1993

Hallowe'en 1993 and a frightful line-up at St Luke's Church, Glenrothes, ahead of its annual fancy dress party.

1994

Derry folks dressed up for Halloween night, back in 1994.

1995

Children trick or treating in aid of the Intensive Care Unit, Royal Berkshire Hospital, 1995.

1996

Brewing up in the Witches Couldron are Abigal Makin (left and Rebecca Hutchinson both aged nine in 1996.

Norley Hall parents and tennants association fancy dress halloween party, 1997.

So instead of dragging the kids to a supermarket for an outfit or aiming for just one click online, you could always step back in time to put your Halloween creativity to the test.