Exams are over and school is finally out for summer if you’re 16 or 18. We’re in the midst of School Prom season including expensive frocks and limos - but it wasn’t always this way.

Official school leavers dos were few and far between for previous generations. There were no flowing gowns or smart suits. We didn’t even have the joy of instant photos. Who remembers taking your camera film to Boots and praying that at least some of the 24 or 36 photos were good?

But it wasn’t all bad back in the 1980s and 90s. Things have changed quickly in a generation but, as our archive images show, there was still plenty of fun to be had. Here are some of our favourite reminders of when life was simpler.

1975

Straight into work! One of the first companies to gain from the government’s £5 subsidy to employers, taking on school leavers, was Mr Laughton who runs Laughtomatic in Old Street, London. Pictured, 17 year old Oneil Smith in front of his boss Mr Harry Laughton.

1976

Where is the glamour and glitz of prom? Not for these out of work school leavers at Howick Hall, battling to save a stretch of North East coastline from erosion.

1979

And everyone looked like they belonged in Grease. Hartcliffe School leavers pictured together at the end of their final term.

1982

Straight from school to the production line. At Dannimac, Middlesbrough, where 30 new starters were recruited at present at the rate of half-a-dozen a week. The girls pictured are Linda Brown (front), Allison Conway and Jacqueline Parry.

1985

There are no jobs! School children taking part in the half day school strike championed by Dave Nellist MP for Coventry South East. The striking pupils gathered at Speakers Corner to protest against the Youth Training Scheme and the lack of jobs for school leavers.

1988

Carolyn Jones, pulp at Gateacre Comprehensive School in Liverpool, was one of 750,000 students across the UK to receive the results of Britain's newest and controversial examination for school leavers, her GCSE Examination results.

1990

The first set of pupils involved in the Cleveland Compact scheme, a partnership between schools and industry, leave for work or college. The scheme encourages industry to improve its links with schools to offer bursaries, jobs or further education to school leavers who prove themselves capable. Pupils from Keldholme School are pictured, L-R Mounisha Mistry, Emma Hardy, Neil Gibson and Christopher Gibson.

1992

Wendy Chaffer from Finaghy who received the Hewitt Shield for the school-leaver who had contributed the most to the life of the school at the certificate day at Dunmurry High School.

