The British seaside has taken a battering since cheap flights and sunnier shores rose in prominence but every Brit of a certain generation has brilliant memories of amazing times - and I confess, I still absolutely love it.

Heading to the coast, chomping on rock and getting soggy from the rain while eating your chips were a staple part of every lucky child who grew up in the 1980s and 90s.

It was a tradition handed down from their parents with whole neighbourhoods packing up to go to the seaside during factory shut-down week in the 1950s and 60.

I was at Skegness last month with a group of young teenagers and, believe me, they might be more used to sunnier climes overseas for their holidays but they absolutely loved everything the British coast had to offer. I’ve never seen toddlers more excited than when they arrive at Butlin’s and I will never forget my own childhood weekends at the sea.

So, while many might have turned their backs on the British seaside, here’s to its continued revival and here are 11 of our favourite images to remind us all why Skegness has always been so popular.

1,

A group of five at the LA Café, Skegness, 10 years ago.

2,

The north of England's largest holiday and travel exhibition, sponsored by Sheffield Newspapers, was held at the Cutler's Hall, Sheffield from 1983 to 1990 - an exhibitor advertising Skegness in 1989

3,

Donkeys on Skegness beach

4,

A drone view of the 10th anniversary Goldwing light parade around the Clock Tower. Photo: Mick Dixon

5, Lincolners off to Skegness at Lincoln Central Station at the beginning of the summer holidays, 28th July 1951 .

6,

Organiser Paul Ogden with the Wild at Heart Group in the sea at Skegness.

7, Jimmy Krankie meets the fans after the Best of Britain Tour at Skegness Embassy Theatre.

8, Sir Billy Butlin opens the first monorail in Britain at his Skegness holiday camp in June 1965.

9, Skegness town centre & sea front including the iconic clock tower, picture in 2022.

10, Beauty contest girls sitting in deck-chairs on the beach at Skegness putting on their make-up before the competition, 31st August 1960.

11,

The beach at Skegness, circa 1950.

