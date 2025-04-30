Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

James Bond might be the first name you think of when somebody mentions iconic British car Aston Martin but the sporty little numbers true love affair is with the British family.

Everyone from Princess Diana to Kate Middleton and, of course, the biggest fan The King has been snapped with their beloved Aston Martins over the decades.

The classic cars have also been at the centre of quite a few awkward headlines for the Royals including one which makes you question the car owner’s priority and another which shows that even the richest in the land are happy to help when desperate situations arise.

Here are our seven favourite Aston Martin moments from down the years:

1, Princess Di vs Charles’ bonnet

Princess Diana looked happy enough sitting on the bonnet of Prince Charles’ cherished J reg Aston Martin car when they attended a polo match at Smiths Lawn Windsor after a day at Ascot races in 1987. However, the incident infamously led to an argument as he snapped at her to get off the car. The car was given to him by the Queen for a 21st birthday present.

2, Di wasn’t the first

Charles was often captured in an Aston Martin by the paparazzi when he was young and single. Here he is with Lady Sarah Spencer. The Prince and Sarah were a couple during 1977. She went on to introduce the future King to her younger sister, Lady Diana Spencer. They married four years later and the rest is, tragic, history. Sarah married Neil Edmund McCorquodale in 1980.

3, Kate and Wills’ wedding surprise

The whole world was delighted when the big surprise of the 2011 Royal Wedding was the appearance of the newly weds in an Aston Martin. Prince William and Catherine Middleton left Buckingham Palace in his Dad’s classic car for the short drive to Clarence House.

4, Duke of Edinburgh’s prototype

The family love affair started with Prince Philip, seen here driving a prototype Aston Martin Lagonda in 1978.

5, Give us a push, Sir

When the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Phillip's Aston Martin Lagonda broke down in Germany, he was quick to help push the car into a garage. Captured by awaiting media in 1960.

6, Duke of York’s family affair

It might be a bit squashed by some Aston Martins have room for the whole family. Here are the Duke and Duchess of York with Princes Beatrice and Princess Eugenie arriving at Wentworth golf course for a charity match in their Aston Martin convertible - August 1996.

7, Quite the present

Here is the first 140 mph Aston Martin Lagonda being delivered to its new owner. The car was purchased Lady Tavistock for her husband the Marquis of Tavistock as a present for their 17th wedding anniversary. The car was was delivered to their home at Woburn Abbey, Bedfordshire on the back of a 25 mph low-loader truck and had to be pushed in to place along the drive. Apparently, the £32, 000 was having issues with the computer which controls its electronics and steering.