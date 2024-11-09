If Catherine, Princess of Wales does join the royals at the Remembrance Sunday Cenotaph service on November 10, she is likely to choose either Catherine Walker, Alexander McQueen or Jenny Packham. If she does opt for one of these designers, it is also highly probable that she will either recycle or upcycle an outfit from a previous Remembrance Sunday service.

Catherine, Princess of Wales once again opted for Catherine Walker in 2022 and the year before, she chose a Lock & Co hat and an Alexander McQueen jacket, the designer that she has worn many times over the years and of course on her wedding day back in 2011.

On the day in 2021, she added a crystal flower brooch from the Royal British Legion to her poppies. Twelve months earlier was the year of the pandemic, so the service was distanced due to restrictions at the time. In 2020, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose a Philip Treacy hat and Catherine Walker jacket.

In 2019, Catherine, Princess of Wales once again opted for the Catherine Walker/Philip Treacy combination. Town & Country reported that “She wore a special pin, deemed the ‘Codebreakers Brooch’ to honour her grandmother Valerie Glassborrow, who worked at Bletchley Park during World War II.”

In 2018, Catherine, Princess of Wales chose Alexander McQueen, but a big change took place fashion wise for her in 2017. She chose a Dolce & Gabbana coat and Oscar de la Renta earrings. Throughout the years, Catherine, Princess of Wales has always recycled her outfits and 2016 was no exception.

