Buckingham Palace: King Charles privately writes to former US president Donald Trump after assassination attempt
It is understood Charles’s message was in keeping with Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s conversation with Mr Trump, in which he condemned the violence, expressed his condolences for the victims and their families, and wished the former president and those injured a quick recovery.
The King’s message was delivered on Sunday via the UK embassy in Washington DC. Buckingham Palace said the contents of the correspondence would be kept private.
Trump became a target of an assassination attempt during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania on July 13. A 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks fired shots into the rally from an elevated position outside the venue while Trump was giving his speech.
The former president sustained minor injuries, bleeding from his right ear, while Crooks and a rally attendee were killed, and two others were critically injured.
Trump has since undergone a precautionary CT scan, which confirmed no further injuries. Despite the incident, Trump continues to remain active in his presidential campaign.
