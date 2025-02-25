Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

In reference to the rift between Princes William and Harry, Good Morning Britain presenter Richard Madeley said: “Any mother would be grief stricken over the separation between Harry and Wills.” He then asked James Hewitt, “Do you think she would have been able to make a rapprochement ( a resumption of harmonious relations) possible?”

In response to Richard Madely, James Hewitt said: “I think any mother would be worried and concerned about such a rift as you put it. She’d do her best to try and get them together.” The main reason James Hewitt was on Good Morning Britain was not to talk about Princess Diana but to discuss his involvement in Operation Safedrop, which is delivering humanitarian aid to Ukraine.

Princess Diana’s former lover James Hewitt appeared on ITV’s Good Morning Britain. Here he is watching a semi final match of The Veuve Clicquot Cup between Dubai and Hildon Sport at The Cowdray Park Polo Club July 17, 2003 Midhurst, Englan | Getty Images

As well as commenting on Princess Diana and William and Harry, James Hewitt also discussed the BBC’s treatment of the late Princess Diana after the Martin Bashir Panorama interview, in which he later apologised for. James Hewitt said: "It was a stitch up job. It was appalling of (Martin) Bashir to inveigled, lied to her criminal activity, absolutely appalling. As I've said, I hate bullies and bullying and arrogant people and I think it's appalling."

When did James Hewitt and Princess Diana have a relationship?

The couple reportedly began their five-year affair in 1986 after meeting at a cocktail party, Princess Diana confessed to the relationship in the Panorama interview. Tatler magazine reported that “Diana’s former protection officer and confidant, Ken Wharfe, wrote about the affair in his book Diana: Closely Guarded Secret with the cooperation of Hewitt – which was said to leave the Princess heartbroken. The princess later revealed: ‘I was in love with him. But I was very let down.”

James Hewitt is 66 and in November 2024, the Daily Mail reported that he was living with his in the Devon village of Farringdon working as a gardener.