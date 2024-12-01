Kate Middleton: Princess of Wales urges people to 'love, not fear' in emotional Christmas message
Writing to guests attending her Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey and 15 regional concerts across the UK on December 6, the princess, who has been treated for cancer this year, reflected on the true meaning of the season.
"Christmas is one of my favourite times of the year," Catherine wrote. "It is a time for celebration and joy, but it also gives us the opportunity to slow down and reflect on the deeper things that connect us all.
"The Christmas story encourages us to consider the experience and feelings of others... above all else, it encourages us to turn to love, not fear. Love is the light that can shine bright, even in our darkest times."
This year’s carol service marks Catherine’s return to public duties after undergoing chemotherapy treatment for cancer, which concluded in September. Speaking on the importance of supporting one another during challenging times, she added: "Sometimes, it’s the smallest gestures that can mean the most: gentle words or a receptive ear, an arm around an exhausted shoulder, or silently being by someone's side."
The Together at Christmas service will feature readings from Prince William and actor Richard E.Grant, as well as musical performances by Gregory Porter and Paloma Faith. Olympic legend Sir Chris Hoy, who was diagnosed with terminal cancer this year, will also participate by lighting candles during the event.
In addition to celebrities, the concert will honour community volunteers who have made a positive impact by helping others. The service will be televised on Christmas Eve, December 24.
