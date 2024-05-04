King and Queen appointed joint patrons of the Jockey Club

Charles and Camilla are both well known for being horse lovers. They were already honorary members of the organisation, which was founded in 1750 and is governed by royal charter to return all profits from its 15 racecourses back into the sport. Queen Elizabeth II was patron of the organisation for 68 years, from 1954 until her death in September 2022, and her role will now be taken up by her eldest son and his wife.

Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward of the Jockey Club, said: “We are honoured that their Majesties have accepted our invitation to become joint patrons of the Jockey Club. They have shown great enthusiasm and support for equestrian sports over many years and everyone in racing in Britain and overseas was thrilled to see them enjoy success at Royal Ascot last year. Their patronage of the Jockey Club is a recognition of horseracing not only as a sport which provides entertainment to millions of people, but one which is also part of the fabric of British life, contributing so much both financially and in broader terms to the local communities in which it operates.”