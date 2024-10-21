Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The King was lambasted by an Australian senator who told him “You are not my King” and demanded a treaty between Australia’s First Nations and its government.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Senator Lidia Thorpe waited until the end of a landmark speech Charles gave at Australia’s Parliament House, in the nation’s capital of Canberra, to verbally attack him and claim “genocide” had been committed against the Commonwealth country’s indigenous people.

Australian senator Lidia Thorpe protests during the Ceremonial Welcome to Australia for King Charles III and Queen Camilla at Australian Parliament House in Canberra, marking the King's first visit as sovereign to Australian Parliament House | Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Charles and Camilla have faced low-key protests during their tour of Australia, which began on Monday, from supporters of First Nations resistance to colonisation, who have been displaying a banner with the word “decolonise” at a number of events.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As Ms Thorpe was gently ushered from the hall she shouted: “You are not our King you are not Sovereign… you have committed genocide against our people.

King Charles III during an audience with Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at Government House in Canberra | Toby Mellville/PA Wire

“Give us our land back. Give us what you stole from us… Our babies, Our people. You destroyed our land.”

She continued: “Give us a treaty – we want a treaty with this country… This is not your land, this is not your land, you are not my King you are not our King.”

The outburst from an elected representative will likely be seen as an embarrassment for Charles making his first visit to Australia as King.