Masked burglars ‘steal farm vehicles from Windsor Castle estate’ in night raid

Tom Morton
By Tom Morton

Editor

1 minute ago
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Masked burglars have stolen farm vehicles from the Windsor Castle estate, it has been reported.

Two men scaled a 6ft fence at night and used a stolen truck to break through a security gate at the royal venue, according to The Sun newspaper.

They then reportedly fled with a pick-up and a quad bike that were stored in a barn. The burglary is said to have happened on October 13.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The King was not in residence, but it’s thought William, Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales and their three children were asleep at Adelaide Cottage nearby.

Windsor CastleWindsor Castle
Windsor Castle | SWNS

In a statement to The Sun, Thames Valley Police said: “At around 11.45pm on Sunday October 13, we received a report of burglary at a property on Crown Estate land near to the A308 in Windsor. Offenders entered a farm building and made off with a black Isuzu pick-up and a red quad bike. They then made off towards the OldWindsor/Datchet area. No arrests have been made at this stage and an investigation is ongoing.”

Related topics:Thames Valley PolicePrince of Wales
Telling news your way
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice