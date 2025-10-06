Although actresses Anne Hathaway, Kristin Scott Thomas and director Baz Luhrmann were in the front row for Pierpaolo Piccioli’s Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, the cameras were on one person only, and that was Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.
The Duchess of Sussex’s outfit that consisted of wide legged trousers, a white button-down shirt and matching cape/shawl by Pierpaolo Piccioli created a mixed response, although I loved her hair and make-up, I personally was not a fan of the look. She wore another outfit by Pierpaolo Piccioli later im the evening that I preferred, it was a classic LBD, and athough I like it better than the white outfit, I did find it a little dull.
In case you were wondering if Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has worn Pierpaolo Piccioli’s designs before, you would be correct. When he was at at Valentino, she wore a red dress by him to Morocco in 2019 and wore a white mini dress also by him at an event in New York back in 2021.
So, why does Meghan, Duchess of Sussex always wear white? In December 2022, I asked style expert Charlotte Broadbent why she thought Meghan, Duchess of Sussex might have chosen to wear a white Nicolas Ghesquiere for Louis Vuitton dress to collect the Ripple of Hope award in New York.
According to Charlotte, white was definitely the most appropriate colour for Meghan to wear to the event as “the awards were set up to protect and advance equality, justice and rights.” Charlotte elaborates further on this by saying that “it is a fitting choice of colour given white is referred to as a symbol of peace and perhaps this is a way of promoting a ‘fresh start’ for Meghan.
Charlotte also said: “Symbols such as the white dove represent hope and peace, while the white flag is often used to call a truce on the battleground. White is often seen as portraying an innocence in colour and is often worn to radiate superiority and a certain sophistication.”
NationalWorld takes a look back at Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s white/cream outfits over the years