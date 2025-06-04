For those of you who are obsessed with the late Diana, Princess of Wales, particularly when it comes to her fashion, you might want to quickly take a flight to Los Angeles as the Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection auction, presented by Julien’s Auctions, which is taking place at hotel The Peninsula Beverly Hills on Thursday June 5, 2025.

Martin Nolan, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Julien’s Auctions said: “Princess Diana’s legacy lives on not only through her humanitarian work but also in the timeless elegance of her style, which continues to inspire the world.” He also added that“This unprecedented collection offers collectors and admirers a rare opportunity to own a piece of royal history and pay tribute to one of the most beloved figures of our time.”

At the Princess Diana auction there will also be items designed by Elizabeth Emanuel, who with her then-husband David Emanuel created Princess Diana’s bridal gown in 1981. Elizabeth Emanuel said: “Princess Diana’s timeless beauty and enduring style continues to resonate with so many of her fans today. I wanted to share my cherished memories in the form of some of the precious pieces I have been preserving for so many years as I know they will be loved and appreciated once again by those who will never forget those golden days when Diana was our Queen of Hearts.”The auction will not only feature items from Princess Diana’s wardrobe, but there will also be other historical pieces from the Duke and Duchess of Windsor, Queen Elizabeth II, the Queen Mother, and items dating back to the 19th century.

Highlights from the collection include a 1988 Belville Sassoon Floral Day Dress, with an estimate of $100,000-$200,000, a 1986 Catherine Walker Falcon Evening Gown, with an estimate of $200,000-$300,000 and a 1987 Bruce Oldfield Yellow Floral Ensemble, with an estimate of $100,000-$200,000.

Other items on auction at the Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection

Photo Worn Three-Piece Escada Suit, Estimate $30,000-$50,000

Photographed HEAD Scarlet Nylon Ski Suit, Estimate $30,000-$50,000

Photographed 1995 Catherine Walker Black Cocktail Dress, Estimate $20,000-$30,000

1995 New York Catherine Walker Coat Dress, Estimate $30,000-$50,000

1997 British Lung Foundation Sweatshirt, Estimate $10,000-$20,000

1981 Emanuels Black Taffeta Evening Gown, Estimate $20,000-$40,000

1981 Elizabeth Emanuel Wedding Gown Illustration with Diana's Wedding Gown Clippings, Estimate $4,000-$6,000

Accessories, Shoes & Handbags:

Photo Worn 1981 Honeymoon Send Off John Boyd Peach Pink Straw Archer Style Hat, Estimate $20,000-$40,000

1990 Japan Royal Visit Rayne Read Leather Shoes and Clutch (With Book), Estimate $4,000-$6,000

1992 Seoul, Korea Rayne Navy Blue Suede Pumps, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

New York 1989 Black Rayne Matte/Patent Leather Pumps, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

1991 Photographed Two-Tone Cream & Tan Rayne Leather Pumps, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

1993 Photo Worn Chanel Two-Tone Pumps, Estimate $3,000-$5,000

1990 Christmas At Sandringham Rayne Two Tone Shoes, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

1993 Zimbabwe Rayne Two-Tone Pumps, Estimate $3,000-$5,000

1985 Charles Jourdan Red Leather Semi-Circle Convertible Clutch, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

Lady Dior Lambskin Handbag, Estimate $20,000-$30,000

1992 Rayne Cream Two-Tone Leather Pumps, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

Featured Royal Auction highlights include:

Princess Margaret | Norman Hartnell Fashion Illustration, Estimate $1,000-$2,000

Princess Margaret | Antique Russian Diamond, Natural Pearl, Ruby, and Sapphire-Set Bracelet, Estimate $80,000-$100,000

King George VI | Princess Margaret Gifted Diamond Watch Pendant, Estimate $70,000-$90,000

Duchess of Windsor | Givenchy Haute Couture Evening Dress, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

Princess Margaret | 1954 Handwritten Letter to Sharman Douglas, Estimate $2,000-$4,000

Yes, bidding and registration is now open for the Princess Diana's Style & A Royal Collection auction.

Following the live auction taking place in the Verandah Ballroom at The Peninsula hotel, invited guests will be able to sample The Peninsula’s signature Afternoon Tea and will be welcomed with champagne.

I am now just waiting for my invitation…

1 . The Princess Diana’s Style & A Royal Collection is taking place at The Peninsula Beverly Hills on Thursday June 26, 2025 Over 300 items from Princess Diana's collection will be available at the auction taking place in Beverly Hills on June 26, 2025 | Getty Images Share

2 . Items of clothing and accessories from the collection of the late Diana, Princess of Wales are to be auctioned Items that will be auctioned include this 1988 Belville Sassoon floral day dress (pictured here), which was dubbed the ‘Caring Dress’ by designer David Sassoon | Getty Images Share

3 . Princess Diana wore dresses by Belville Sassoon, including this 1988 floral day dress A close up of the 1988 Belville Sassoon floral day dress (pictured here), which was dubbed the ‘Caring Dress’ by designer David Sassoon | Getty Images Share

4 . Various shoes and handbags are displayed ahead of the largest collection of Diana, Princess of Wales clothing to be auctioned There are plenty of shoes and handbags featured in the Diana, Princess of Wales auction | Getty Images Share