The late Queen’s daughter visited the Trawden Arms and Trawden Forest Community Centre this afternoon to witness community projects in the vilage which was the first in Britain where residents clubbed together to buy its library, post office, shop, community centre and pub to save them from closure.
Princess Anne had previously visited Helmshore Mills Textile Museum in Rossendale earlier in the day.
1. Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
2. Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Crowds brave the rain awaiting the arrival of Princess Anne to Trawden. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
3. Princess Anne arrivals at the Trawden Arms and greets the public who had waited in the rain to meet her. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Princess Anne arrivals at the Trawden Arms and greets the public who had waited in the rain to meet her. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
4. Princess Anne speaks to members of the public as she arrives at Trawden Forest Community Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Princess Anne speaks to members of the public as she arrives at Trawden Forest Community Centre. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard