Claims have been made in a new book that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew got into a fist fight.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The book, called Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York by Andrew Lownie, is being serialised in the Daily Mail. It alleges that there was a physical confrontation in 2013 over something that was said by Prince Andrew “behind Prince Harry’s back”.

It also claims that Harry had the upper hand, and that Andrew was left with a bloody nose.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Prince Harry’s representatives have denied that there is any truth in the story.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, left, and Prince Andrew, Duke of York leave after attending the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort, at Westminster Abbey.

Yesterday, according to the Daily Telegraph, a spokesperson for the Duke of Sussex said: “I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make the comments he is alleged to have made about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry.”

Other claims made in the book are that Andrew warned Harry about marrying Meghan Markle, saying that he had not done “due diligence” into her past before their wedding in 2018.

Prince Andrew, the Duke of York, is at risk of being evicted out of Royal Lodge, his home in Windsor Great Park. The King cut off his allowance, after he was embroiled in the Jeffrey Epstein paedophile scandal, when he refused to move from the lodge to the nearby but smaller Frogmore Cottage.

Prince Harry’s 2023 autobiography Spare said he had had a physical scuffle with his brother Prince William over his relationship with Meghan, but did not detail any fight with his uncle.