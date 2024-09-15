Speaking to the BBC, the Duke of Sussex said “Bring on the next decade” as he shared how fatherhood has given him a renewed sense of purpose.

He said: “Becoming a father of two incredibly kind and funny kids has given me a fresh perspective on life, as well as sharpening my focus in all my work. Being a dad is one of life’s greatest joys and has only made me more driven and more committed to making this world a better place.”

The past 10 years have seen dramatic shifts for Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. After stepping back from their roles as working royals in 2020, the couple relocated to California, seeking independence and a quieter life away from the pressures of royal duties. Now, they live in the exclusive enclave of Montecito with their children, Archie, five, and Lilibet, three.

However, despite their move to the US, tensions with the royal family continue to linger. Harry remains estranged from his brother, Prince William, with reports suggesting the two did not speak during a recent family funeral. Their relationship has been strained for years, with tensions reportedly beginning before Harry’s 2018 wedding to Meghan, and only deepening after the couple stepped away from royal duties.

In 2021, Harry and Meghan gave a bombshell interview to Oprah Winfrey, where they opened up about their struggles within the royal family. They revealed shocking details, including a claim that a member of the family - though not the late Queen or Prince Philip - had made a racist comment about their son Archie. Meghan also spoke about her mental health struggles and how she was denied support during a time when she experienced suicidal thoughts.

Since leaving royal life, the couple has launched several legal battles against British tabloids, in stark contrast to the royal family’s usual “never explain, never complain” approach. Harry has said his fight against the press played a major role in the breakdown of his relationship with his family.

In addition to their ongoing legal disputes, Harry and Meghan have continued their philanthropic work. Their Archewell Foundation supports various causes, while Harry’s Invictus Games - a sports competition for injured and sick servicemen and women - celebrated its 10th anniversary this year. The couple also remains active globally, with recent visits to Nigeria and Colombia.

Looking ahead, there are reports that Harry hopes to increase his presence in the UK, despite ongoing legal battles with the Home Office over his security when visiting.

As Prince Harry prepares to celebrate his 40th birthday this weekend, let’s take a journey through the decades by looking back at 40 defining moments - one from each year of his life.

