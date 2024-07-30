Prince Michael of Greece dead at 85: Prince Philip’s first cousin has passed away at a hospital in Athens
Prince Michael of Greece was born in Rome in 1939, his father died only a year later and his mother passed away when he was only 14. Prince Michael of Greece studied political science in France and his early years were spent there as well as in Morocco and Spain.
In 1965, he wed Marina Karella, daughter of an industrialist and had to renounce his right to the Greek throne as she was a commoner; the couple had two daughters, Princess Alexandra and Princess Olga.
In 2023, Prince Michael of Greece spoke to Fox News about meeting his wife, artist Marina Karella, the couple met at a party and had mutual friends in common. Prince Michael of Greece said: “I found her absolutely charming.” He said: "She also studied painting in Paris – my mother was French and I grew up in France. She was just so lovely and gracious with me. It didn’t take long to decide that I wanted to marry her."
Last year, Prince Michael of Greece published his photo memoir, 'Crown, Art, and Fantasy: A Life in Pictures' which features 500 photographs depicting his upbringing and life.
He also told Fox News that "To be a prince is to be like anyone but not to be considered like anyone – not by me, by the others," Michael said. "[People] always have the wrong impression. They always imagine we have palaces, jewels, lots of money, that we do everything we want. … But for us who are a former monarchy … to be frank, our titles sometimes open doors – not everywhere and not in every country."
Prince Michael of Greece spent time living in Greece and after finishing studying, did his military service in the Hellenic Coast Guard. When King Constantine failed to overthrow a right-wing junta in 1967, Prince MIchael of Greece was the only member of the Greek royal family to stay in the country. In 1974, a referendum was held in the country that abolished the monarchy.
