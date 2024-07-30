Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The historian and writer Prince Michael of Greece and Denmark was the last surviving grandson of Greek King George I and wrote under the name of Michel De Gres.

Prince Michael of Greece was born in Rome in 1939, his father died only a year later and his mother passed away when he was only 14. Prince Michael of Greece studied political science in France and his early years were spent there as well as in Morocco and Spain.

In 1965, he wed Marina Karella, daughter of an industrialist and had to renounce his right to the Greek throne as she was a commoner; the couple had two daughters, Princess Alexandra and Princess Olga.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prince Philip’s first cousin Prince Michael of Greece has died at 85 in Athens. Prince Michael of Greece and his bride Marina Karella pictured on a staircase on their wedding day, at the Royal Palace in Athens, February 7th 1965. | getty

In 2023, Prince Michael of Greece spoke to Fox News about meeting his wife, artist Marina Karella, the couple met at a party and had mutual friends in common. Prince Michael of Greece said: “I found her absolutely charming.” He said: "She also studied painting in Paris – my mother was French and I grew up in France. She was just so lovely and gracious with me. It didn’t take long to decide that I wanted to marry her."

Prince Philip’s first cousin Prince Michael of Greece has died at 85 in Athens. Prince Michael of Greece and his bride Marina Karella pictured on a staircase on their wedding day, at the Royal Palace in Athens, February 7th 1965. | getty

Last year, Prince Michael of Greece published his photo memoir, 'Crown, Art, and Fantasy: A Life in Pictures' which features 500 photographs depicting his upbringing and life.

He also told Fox News that "To be a prince is to be like anyone but not to be considered like anyone – not by me, by the others," Michael said. "[People] always have the wrong impression. They always imagine we have palaces, jewels, lots of money, that we do everything we want. … But for us who are a former monarchy … to be frank, our titles sometimes open doors – not everywhere and not in every country."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad