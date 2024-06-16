Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Prince William has released a new picture to mark Father’s Day.

The Prince of Wales has posted a picture of himself and the King to mark Father’s Day.

The photo shows a young William playing football with his father - who was the then Prince of Wales - on June 12 1984, nine days before he turned two. Later that same year William would gain a younger brother, with the Duke of Sussex born in September.

A post on X is signed: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”

It comes a day after the Princess of Wales made what has been described as a “triumphant” return to public life with an appearance at the Trooping of the Colour. She appeared with her husband and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.