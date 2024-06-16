Prince of Wales releases Father's Day picture of William and the King
The Prince of Wales has posted a picture of himself and the King to mark Father’s Day.
The photo shows a young William playing football with his father - who was the then Prince of Wales - on June 12 1984, nine days before he turned two. Later that same year William would gain a younger brother, with the Duke of Sussex born in September.
A post on X is signed: “Happy Father’s Day, Pa. W.”
It comes a day after the Princess of Wales made what has been described as a “triumphant” return to public life with an appearance at the Trooping of the Colour. She appeared with her husband and their three children George, Charlotte and Louis.
On Friday Catherine also released a new picture of herself in some woodland, saying that after her cancer diagnosis and subsequent chemotherapy she has good days and bad days and that she was “not out of the woods yet”.
